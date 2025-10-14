Soubin Shahir Steps In After Fan Touches Navya Nair Without Consent During Paathirathri Event

Malayalam actors Navya Nair and Soubin Shahir were recently in Kozhikode to promote their upcoming film Paathirathri at the HiLITE Mall. However, what should have been a routine promotional event took an upsetting turn after a video from the venue showed a man inappropriately touching Navya in the crowd.

Navya Nair touched without consent

In the viral clip shared by an Instagram page, Navya is seen walking through a packed crowd surrounded by security personnel. As she passes, a man stretches his hand out and touches her back without permission. The actress immediately turns around, visibly shocked and uncomfortable. Soubin, who was right behind her, reacts swiftly—raising his hand to block further contact and positioning himself protectively between Navya and the crowd.

Netizens react

Following the incident, social media erupted with anger and support for the actress. Unfortunately, some users also left misogynistic remarks, comparing her reaction to the incident with her comfort around Soubin.

Many fans came forward to defend Navya and Soubin, clarifying that his gesture was protective. One user commented, “Soubin was showing the protective gesture. And she knows that it's him.” Another added, “Permission is needed to put hands on someone's body... Soubin is just trying to protect her.”

Several others condemned the inappropriate behaviour and the online trolling directed at Navya. One comment read, “Feeling sick reading such negative comments blaming her & age shaming her. Just imagine how would a girl feel when being touched forcefully by any random man.”

About Paathirathri

Navya and Soubin play police officers Jancy and Hareesh in Paathirathri, directed by Ratheena and produced by Benzy Productions. The thriller follows the duo as they uncover a mysterious event that unfolds at midnight. The film is slated to hit theatres on October 17.