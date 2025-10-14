Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaSoubin Shahir Steps In After Fan Touches Navya Nair Without Consent During Paathirathri Event

Soubin Shahir Steps In After Fan Touches Navya Nair Without Consent During Paathirathri Event

A video from the promotion of Paathirathri in Kozhikode shows Soubin Shahir protecting co-star Navya Nair after a man in the crowd touched her without consent, sparking outrage online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 03:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Malayalam actors Navya Nair and Soubin Shahir were recently in Kozhikode to promote their upcoming film Paathirathri at the HiLITE Mall. However, what should have been a routine promotional event took an upsetting turn after a video from the venue showed a man inappropriately touching Navya in the crowd.

Navya Nair touched without consent

In the viral clip shared by an Instagram page, Navya is seen walking through a packed crowd surrounded by security personnel. As she passes, a man stretches his hand out and touches her back without permission. The actress immediately turns around, visibly shocked and uncomfortable. Soubin, who was right behind her, reacts swiftly—raising his hand to block further contact and positioning himself protectively between Navya and the crowd.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IndianCinemaGallery (@indiancinemagallery_official)

Netizens react

Following the incident, social media erupted with anger and support for the actress. Unfortunately, some users also left misogynistic remarks, comparing her reaction to the incident with her comfort around Soubin.

Many fans came forward to defend Navya and Soubin, clarifying that his gesture was protective. One user commented, “Soubin was showing the protective gesture. And she knows that it's him.” Another added, “Permission is needed to put hands on someone's body... Soubin is just trying to protect her.”

Several others condemned the inappropriate behaviour and the online trolling directed at Navya. One comment read, “Feeling sick reading such negative comments blaming her & age shaming her. Just imagine how would a girl feel when being touched forcefully by any random man.”

About Paathirathri

Navya and Soubin play police officers Jancy and Hareesh in Paathirathri, directed by Ratheena and produced by Benzy Productions. The thriller follows the duo as they uncover a mysterious event that unfolds at midnight. The film is slated to hit theatres on October 17.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Soubin Shahir Navya Nair
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
BJP Releases 1st List Of 71 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections
BJP Releases 1st List Of 71 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections
Election 2025
This Winning MLA Since 1995 Doesn’t Get Ticket In BJP First List For Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
This Winning MLA Since 1995 Doesn’t Get Ticket In BJP First List For Bihar Assembly Polls
Election 2025
'Will Not Get Up Till...': Miffed Gopal Mandal's Sit-In Outside Nitish Kumar's House For Bihar Election Ticket
Security Heightened Outside Nitish's House After Miffed JD (U) Leaders Protest For Ticket
World
Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead
Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: JDU Faces Internal Turmoil as MP Ajay Mandal Offers Resignation, MLA Gopal Mandal Stages Protest Over Ticket Fears
Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Action for Dalit IPS Officer’s Family, Calls for Arrest of Accused Officials
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leaders Confirm Seat Sharing, Nitish Kumar Happy with Final Arrangements
Breaking: Young Muslim Devotee from Prayagraj Prays for Premanand Maharaj During Umrah Trip
Chaos in Chhattisgarh and Bihar: Sapna Chaudhary Concert Violence and Ticket Dispute in Samastipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget