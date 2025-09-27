Sai Pallavi Responds To AI-Generated Swimsuit Images Following Beach Vacation

After Sai Pallavi’s sister, Pooja Kannan, shared snapshots from their recent beach getaway, several AI-manipulated images of Sai in a swimsuit began circulating online. While Pooja’s photos hinted that Sai was wearing a wetsuit, trolls targeted the actor over the doctored swimsuit images. In response, Sai addressed the controversy by sharing authentic videos from her vacation.

Sai Pallavi sets the record straight

On Instagram, Sai posted a video capturing herself, Pooja, and a few close friends enjoying their beach retreat. Both sisters are seen unwinding by the shore, while Sai also shared clips showing her actual outfits, correcting the misinformation. She captioned the post, “PS: The above images are real and aren’t Ai generated.”

The video also highlights joyful moments from their trip, including dolphin sightings, trying out water sports, making jewellery, and even getting matching tattoos. Fans quickly responded, with one commenting, “Love the caption,” while another wrote, “Roasted everyone with one Caption (post)... Thank you n Love You QUEEN.” A third added, “Love The Caption. We always Love You Queen.”

Sai Pallavi's vacation

Pooja had previously posted photos from the vacation, showing her sitting by the beach and smiling as Sai captured pictures of her. A few photos also featured Sai herself, including moments when she posed for selfies with Pooja, mostly wearing a wetsuit. After the AI-generated swimsuit images went viral, fans rallied to defend Sai’s choice of attire.

Sai Pallavi’s recent work

Sai was last seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel alongside Naga Chaitanya. She will next appear as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama. Additionally, she is starring in a film directed by Sunil Pandey, featuring Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan.

Meanwhile, Pooja Kannan made her acting debut in the 2021 film Chithirai Sevvaanam but has not signed any new projects since.