Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaSai Pallavi Responds To AI-Generated Swimsuit Images Following Beach Vacation

Sai Pallavi Responds To AI-Generated Swimsuit Images Following Beach Vacation

Sai Pallavi addresses viral AI-generated swimsuit images, sharing authentic vacation videos with sister Pooja Kannan, highlighting their beach getaway and setting the record straight on her outfits.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After Sai Pallavi’s sister, Pooja Kannan, shared snapshots from their recent beach getaway, several AI-manipulated images of Sai in a swimsuit began circulating online. While Pooja’s photos hinted that Sai was wearing a wetsuit, trolls targeted the actor over the doctored swimsuit images. In response, Sai addressed the controversy by sharing authentic videos from her vacation.

Sai Pallavi sets the record straight

On Instagram, Sai posted a video capturing herself, Pooja, and a few close friends enjoying their beach retreat. Both sisters are seen unwinding by the shore, while Sai also shared clips showing her actual outfits, correcting the misinformation. She captioned the post, “PS: The above images are real and aren’t Ai generated.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sai Pallavi (@saipallavi.senthamarai)

The video also highlights joyful moments from their trip, including dolphin sightings, trying out water sports, making jewellery, and even getting matching tattoos. Fans quickly responded, with one commenting, “Love the caption,” while another wrote, “Roasted everyone with one Caption (post)... Thank you n Love You QUEEN.” A third added, “Love The Caption. We always Love You Queen.”

Sai Pallavi's vacation

Pooja had previously posted photos from the vacation, showing her sitting by the beach and smiling as Sai captured pictures of her. A few photos also featured Sai herself, including moments when she posed for selfies with Pooja, mostly wearing a wetsuit. After the AI-generated swimsuit images went viral, fans rallied to defend Sai’s choice of attire.

Sai Pallavi’s recent work

Sai was last seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel alongside Naga Chaitanya. She will next appear as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama. Additionally, she is starring in a film directed by Sunil Pandey, featuring Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan.

Meanwhile, Pooja Kannan made her acting debut in the 2021 film Chithirai Sevvaanam but has not signed any new projects since.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sai Pallavi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Sonam Wangchuk Named Main Player In Leh Violence: Police Probe Pakistan Links And Foreign Funding
Sonam Wangchuk Named Main Player In Leh Violence: Police Probe Pakistan Links And Foreign Funding
Cities
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
India
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
World
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tragic Accident on NH-9,Thar Crashes Into Divider in Gurugram, 5 Dead | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Embarks on South America Tour Amid Political Uproar in India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Terror Glorification, Cites Pahalgam Massacre | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Bareilly Erupts in Violence, BJP Blames Toolkit Gang, Opposition Hits Back | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Violent Clashes Erupt in Bareilly After Friday Prayers Over
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Deluge, Devotion, And Didi: How Kolkata’s Floods Lay Bare Bengal’s Fragile Politics And Infrastructure
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget