Delhi Plans To Have 13 Districts, Check Proposed List
In a bid to streamline governance and make services faster and more citizen-friendly, the Delhi government is preparing for a major administrative overhaul. Under the proposed changes, the number of revenue districts in the national capital will be increased from 11 to 13.
Additionally, the number of subdivisions (SDM offices) will be expanded from the current 33 to 39. Officials believe the new structure will significantly reduce delays and minimise the need for the public to visit multiple government offices for routine work.
Cabinet Grants In-Principle Approval
According to official sources, the Delhi Cabinet has given in-principle approval to the proposal. It will now be sent to the Lieutenant Governor for consent. Once approved, the revamped district structure will be implemented across the city.
The government also plans to establish a mini-secretariat in every district, where most departmental services except law and order will be provided under one roof. This is expected to reduce public inconvenience and enhance administrative coordination.
What Will Change?
The new boundaries are being planned on the basis of the 11 municipal zones. As part of the restructuring:
- Sadar zone will be renamed Old Delhi district
- East and North-East districts will be scrapped and replaced by Shahdara North and Shahdara South
- The existing North district will be divided into Civil Lines and Old Delhi
- A major portion of the South-West district will become the new Najafgarh district
Proposed List Of New Districts In Delhi
Old Delhi: Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk
Central Delhi: Defence Colony, Kalkaji
New Delhi: New Delhi, Delhi Cantonment
Civil Lines: Alipur, Adarsh Nagar, Bawana
Karol Bagh: Moti Nagar, Karol Bagh
Keshav Puram: Shalimar Bagh, Shakurbasti, Model Town
Narela: Narela, Mundka, Bawana
Najafgarh: Dwarka, Bijwasan–Vasant Vihar, Kapashera, Najafgarh
Rohini: Rohini, Mangolpuri, Kirari
Shahdara South: Gandhi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Kondli
Shahdara North: Karawal Nagar, Seemapuri, Seelampur, Shahdara
South District: Mehrauli, Malviya Nagar, Devli, RK Puram
West District: Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Madipur
How Will Citizens Benefit?
A large number of Delhi residents currently spend hours moving between different offices for government paperwork. Officials say that with more districts and subdivisions:
Services will be available closer to people’s homes
File processing will be faster
Crowding in offices will reduce
Transparency and accountability will improve
Experts also believe that with Delhi’s rapidly growing population, this restructuring is necessary to keep governance efficient, agile, and accessible.