Delhi Plans To Have 13 Districts, Check Proposed List

In a bid to streamline governance and make services faster and more citizen-friendly, the Delhi government is preparing for a major administrative overhaul. Under the proposed changes, the number of revenue districts in the national capital will be increased from 11 to 13.

Additionally, the number of subdivisions (SDM offices) will be expanded from the current 33 to 39. Officials believe the new structure will significantly reduce delays and minimise the need for the public to visit multiple government offices for routine work.

Cabinet Grants In-Principle Approval

According to official sources, the Delhi Cabinet has given in-principle approval to the proposal. It will now be sent to the Lieutenant Governor for consent. Once approved, the revamped district structure will be implemented across the city.

The government also plans to establish a mini-secretariat in every district, where most departmental services except law and order will be provided under one roof. This is expected to reduce public inconvenience and enhance administrative coordination.

What Will Change?

The new boundaries are being planned on the basis of the 11 municipal zones. As part of the restructuring:

Sadar zone will be renamed Old Delhi district

East and North-East districts will be scrapped and replaced by Shahdara North and Shahdara South

The existing North district will be divided into Civil Lines and Old Delhi

A major portion of the South-West district will become the new Najafgarh district

Proposed List Of New Districts In Delhi

Old Delhi: Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk

Central Delhi: Defence Colony, Kalkaji

New Delhi: New Delhi, Delhi Cantonment

Civil Lines: Alipur, Adarsh Nagar, Bawana

Karol Bagh: Moti Nagar, Karol Bagh

Keshav Puram: Shalimar Bagh, Shakurbasti, Model Town

Narela: Narela, Mundka, Bawana

Najafgarh: Dwarka, Bijwasan–Vasant Vihar, Kapashera, Najafgarh

Rohini: Rohini, Mangolpuri, Kirari

Shahdara South: Gandhi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Kondli

Shahdara North: Karawal Nagar, Seemapuri, Seelampur, Shahdara

South District: Mehrauli, Malviya Nagar, Devli, RK Puram

West District: Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Madipur

How Will Citizens Benefit?

A large number of Delhi residents currently spend hours moving between different offices for government paperwork. Officials say that with more districts and subdivisions:

Services will be available closer to people’s homes

File processing will be faster

Crowding in offices will reduce

Transparency and accountability will improve

Experts also believe that with Delhi’s rapidly growing population, this restructuring is necessary to keep governance efficient, agile, and accessible.