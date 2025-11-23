Captain KL Rahul! Jadeja Returns, Axar Out For India vs South Africa ODIs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has just announced India's squad for the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa.

KL Rahul has been named captain in Shubman Gill's absence. Here is the rest of the squad:

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel