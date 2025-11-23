Captain KL Rahul! Jadeja Returns, Axar Out For India vs South Africa ODIs

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketCaptain KL Rahul! Jadeja Returns, Axar Out For India vs South Africa ODIs

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja return to India's ODI setup for the South Africa series. Yashasvi Jaiswal also gets a call-up as KL Rahul is named team captain.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has just announced India's squad for the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa.

KL Rahul has been named captain in Shubman Gill's absence. Here is the rest of the squad:

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 05:37 PM (IST)
India Vs South Africa Odi India Vs South Africa KL Rahul Breaking News IND Vs SA Ind Vs SA ODIs ABP Live India Odi Squad Ind Vs Sa Odi Squad
