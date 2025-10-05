Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 Gets Special Screening At Rashtrapati Bhavan: Report

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 continues its winning streak both critically and commercially. After taking over theatres nationwide on October 2, the mythological prequel has been receiving rave reviews and thunderous audience reactions. Now, reports suggest that the film is heading for an extraordinary milestone — a screening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kantara to Be Screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan

As per a Hindustan Times report, Kantara: Chapter 1 will be screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, October 5. The screening will reportedly be attended by filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty, actress Rukmini Vasanth, and producer Chaluve Gowda. While the makers have not yet made an official announcement, the news has left fans thrilled about this prestigious honour.

Box Office Roars Past ₹100 Crore

The prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning Kantara opened to massive collections. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned ₹45 crore on Day 2, taking its domestic total to ₹106.85 crore. Despite facing competition from Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Kantara: Chapter 1 has clearly emerged as the audience’s top pick.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh’s High-Energy Rebel Song From Kantara: Chapter 1 Goes Viral, Watch

The ABP Live review of the film reads: Kantara Chapter 1 is not a flawless masterpiece, but it is a film that deserves to be watched on the big screen. With its breathtaking visuals, thrilling action, and some unforgettable moments, it surpasses the first film in scale and cinematic experience. There’s no reason to declare that “Bollywood should be ashamed”—instead, it’s a reminder that good cinema can come from anywhere, and it should simply be celebrated.

About Kantara: Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, and Rakesh Poojari in pivotal roles. Produced by Hombale Films, the movie explores ancient folklore and mythological traditions, continuing the cinematic universe that began with Kantara (2022).