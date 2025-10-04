Diljit Dosanjh’s High-Energy Rebel Song From Kantara: Chapter 1 Goes Viral, Watch

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, the much-awaited prequel to his National Award-winning film, hit theatres on October 2 and has already taken the box office by storm. Fans are thronging cinemas to experience this mythic spectacle, which has reportedly crossed ₹50 crore on its opening day.

Adding to the buzz, the makers recently dropped the behind-the-scenes footage of the electrifying song Rebel, sung by none other than global Punjabi sensation and Emmy nominee Diljit Dosanjh. The fun-filled clips have fans raving about the duo’s camaraderie and the track’s infectious energy.

Rishab Shetty's Collaboration With Diljit Dosanjh

The BTS footage captures Rishab and Diljit sharing moments of laughter, music, and rhythm. Dressed in vibrant traditional attire — Diljit in striking red and white, and Rishab in his signature Kantara look — the two can be seen beating dhols together in perfect sync. The light-hearted energy on set mirrors the powerful spirit of the song.

Earlier, Diljit shared glimpses from the shoot on Instagram, praising Rishab and choreographer Ganesh Acharya. “Can’t Wait To Watch Kantara: Chapter 1. Congratulations Rishab Shetty, Hombale Films and thanks to Master Ji, Ganesh Acharyaa,” he wrote.

All About Kantara

Set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi, Kantara: Chapter 1 features an ensemble cast including Jayaram, Ramitha Shailendra, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Pramod Shetty. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the movie marks another ambitious step in Kannada cinema’s storytelling evolution.

