Rashmika Mandanna Hints At Engagement With Vijay Deverakonda: ‘Everyone Is Aware About It’

Rashmika Mandanna seems to have dropped a major hint about her long-rumoured engagement to actor Vijay Deverakonda. While the duo has kept their relationship under wraps for years, Rashmika’s recent statements, paired with her reactions during public appearances, have added more fuel to the fire.

Rashmika’s Reaction Sparks Speculation

During a recent promotional event for her film Thamma, Rashmika was asked about her engagement rumours. According to Telugu360, the actress smiled before replying, “Everyone is aware about it.” The response immediately sent fans into a frenzy, as many interpreted it as an indirect confirmation of her engagement to Vijay Deverakonda.

Adding to the buzz, producer Allu Aravind playfully teased Rashmika during the trailer launch of The Girlfriend, joking that Vijay Deverakonda might attend the film’s pre-release event. The crowd erupted in cheers, and Rashmika couldn’t help but blush and smile — further fuelling the engagement chatter.

‘There’s Quite A Lot Happening,’ Says Rashmika

The Thamma actress was also caught off guard during an interview with Galatta Plus, when the host congratulated her unexpectedly. Initially confused, she soon realised the comment’s double meaning as the interviewer cheekily added, “or is there something else?” Rashmika, laughing, responded, “No, no,” before adding, “Actually, there’s quite a lot happening. So I’ll take your congratulations on them all.”

The clip quickly went viral on social media, with fans convinced that her coy response was yet another sign of her engagement.

Rumours of a Secret Engagement

Rashmika and Vijay, who share sizzling on-screen chemistry in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), have long been one of Tollywood’s most-loved on-and-off-screen pairs. Recent reports claimed the two secretly exchanged rings earlier this month, further igniting fan excitement.

The speculation gained momentum when both actors were spotted wearing similar rings, Rashmika’s elegant diamond piece and Vijay’s understated platinum band. If reports are accurate, the couple could be planning an intimate wedding ceremony in February next year, with only close friends and family in attendance.

While neither Rashmika nor Vijay has made an official statement, fans are eagerly awaiting a confirmation from Tollywood’s favourite rumoured couple.