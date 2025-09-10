Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaRam Charan Celebrates Cousin Varun Tej’s Baby Boy Arrival

Ram Charan Celebrates Cousin Varun Tej’s Baby Boy Arrival

Ram Charan congratulated his cousin, Varun Tej, on embracing fatherhood after welcoming his baby boy on Wednesday.

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 11:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ram Charan congratulated his cousin, Varun Tej, on embracing fatherhood after welcoming his baby boy on Wednesday.

Expressing his delight, the 'RRR' actor wrote on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, "Dear Varun and Lavanya, Huge congrats on your precious little one (red heart emojis) I'm so happy seeing you both start this amazing chapter. May your baby bring you both and our family immense joy and happiness. God bless you 3 (red heart emoji)."

Varun and his better half, Lavanya Tripathi, announced the arrival of their first child - a baby boy on social media by dropping a black and white photo from the hospital, where the new mother was seen holding the little munchkin, while Varun kissed her on the forehead.

The pic was accompanied by the caption, "Our little man (Blue heart emojis) 10.09.2025."

Ram Charan's father and Varun's uncle, Megastar Chiranjeevi, welcomed the little bundle of joy to the Konidela family with a heartfelt post that read, "Welcome to the world, little one!

A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents."

"Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child," the 'GodFather' actor added.

Chiranjeevi's post had a sweet snap of him holding the newborn, with dad Varun standing beside them.

For those who do not know, Varun is the son of Chiranjeevi's younger brother, Nagendra Babu.

Chiranjeevi's daughter-in-law and Ram Charan's better half, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, also congratulated the new parents in the comment section saying, "Congratulations...sooooo happpy."

Varun and Lavanya got married in a close-knit ceremony on November 1, 2023, in Tuscany, Italy.

They announced their first pregnancy in May this year by sharing a monochrome pic of their hands along with a baby shoe in the background.

“Life’s most beautiful role yet -Coming soon," they captioned it.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 11:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram CHaran
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Who Is Sushila Karki? Nepal’s First Woman Chief Justice Tipped As Caretaker PM Amid Political Crisis
Who Is Sushila Karki? Nepal’s First Woman Chief Justice Tipped As Caretaker PM Amid Political Crisis
India
Pan-India Voter SIR Likely From October, Says Report As Election Commission Meets State Officials On Rollout
Pan-India Voter SIR Likely From October, Says Report As ECI Meets State Officials On Rollout
Cricket
IND vs UAE Highlights: Kuldeep's 4-Wicket Haul Powers India To 9-Wicket Win Over UAE
Kuldeep's 4-Wicket Haul Powers India To 9-Wicket Win Over UAE
World
France Violence: Sébastien Lecornu Takes Over As PM As Citizens Stage 'Block Everything' Protest
Sébastien Lecornu Takes Over As Prime Minister As France Erupts In 'Block Everything' Protests
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Workers Block Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy During Raebareli Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Aadhaar Accepted as Valid ID Proof in Voter Registration, Election Commission's Major Decision
Nepal’s Protests: Is the King Returning? Protests Stir Old Loyalties in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Nepal’s Crisis Deepens: Protesters Demand Full Government Dissolution | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Will Lead Nepal Now? Youth Say 'No More Old Guard' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget