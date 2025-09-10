Ram Charan Celebrates Cousin Varun Tej’s Baby Boy Arrival

Ram Charan congratulated his cousin, Varun Tej, on embracing fatherhood after welcoming his baby boy on Wednesday.

Expressing his delight, the 'RRR' actor wrote on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, "Dear Varun and Lavanya, Huge congrats on your precious little one (red heart emojis) I'm so happy seeing you both start this amazing chapter. May your baby bring you both and our family immense joy and happiness. God bless you 3 (red heart emoji)."

Varun and his better half, Lavanya Tripathi, announced the arrival of their first child - a baby boy on social media by dropping a black and white photo from the hospital, where the new mother was seen holding the little munchkin, while Varun kissed her on the forehead.

The pic was accompanied by the caption, "Our little man (Blue heart emojis) 10.09.2025."

Ram Charan's father and Varun's uncle, Megastar Chiranjeevi, welcomed the little bundle of joy to the Konidela family with a heartfelt post that read, "Welcome to the world, little one!

A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents."

"Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child," the 'GodFather' actor added.

Chiranjeevi's post had a sweet snap of him holding the newborn, with dad Varun standing beside them.

For those who do not know, Varun is the son of Chiranjeevi's younger brother, Nagendra Babu.

Chiranjeevi's daughter-in-law and Ram Charan's better half, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, also congratulated the new parents in the comment section saying, "Congratulations...sooooo happpy."

Varun and Lavanya got married in a close-knit ceremony on November 1, 2023, in Tuscany, Italy.

They announced their first pregnancy in May this year by sharing a monochrome pic of their hands along with a baby shoe in the background.

“Life’s most beautiful role yet -Coming soon," they captioned it.