In a heartfelt tribute to mark 50 years of Superstar Rajinikanth in cinema, a fan named Karthik celebrated the milestone by adorning the Rajinikanth temple, Arulmigu Sri Rajini Temple with over 5,500 photographs of the cinema artist in Madurai.

He also performed abhishekam (ritual bathing) as part of the worship, showcasing his deep devotion and admiration.

The temple has 300kg idol of Rajinikanth

The temple, inaugurated just a few years ago, features a striking 300-kg idol of Rajinikanth and stands as a symbol of the actor's fans' deep emotional connection and the immense popularity of the superstar across generations.

Treating the actor as a deity, Karthik and his family performed special rituals and celebrations in the temple on Thursday to honour the actor's golden jubilee in the film industry.

The fan adorned the temple with the photos of Rajinikanth and his movies.

Rajinikanth began his cinematic journey in 1975 and has continued it successfully to this day. At 74, Superstar Rajinikanth remains one of the leading actors in Tamil cinema, achieving remarkable milestones that resonate with today's generation.

Rajinikanth's glorious 50 years

The Jailer actor has completed 50 years in the cinema industry this year. He debuted with the Tamil film 'Apoorva Raagangal' in 1975. It was directed by K. Balachander.

In his five-decade career, the actor has garnered fame across the Indian cinema industry due to his unique acting style, iconic punch dialogues, and global fan following.

Superstar Rajinikanth is known for his superhit films including Sivaji: The Boss, Robot, Robot 2.0, Thalapathy, Jailer and others.

The actor was last seen in the film Vettaiyan, which was directed by T. J. Gnanavel. It boasted a star-studded cast which included Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles.

Rajinikanth will be next seen in the highly anticipated movie 'Coolie', which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Kannada star Upendra, Aamir Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles.

The movie is slated to release in theatres on August 14, 2025. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)