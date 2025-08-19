Naatu Naatu Singer Rahul Sipligunj Gets Engaged To Harinya Reddy: First Pictures Out

Telugu singer and 'Bigg Boss Telugu 3' winner Rahul Sipligunj recently tied the knot of engagement with his fiancée Harinya Reddy. Sharing glimpses from the private ceremony on social media, Rahul described Harinya as his forever, writing, “Forever. Our new beginning.” The engagement took place on 17 August in a close-knit celebration with only family and friends present.

Sweet Moments from the Ceremony

The engagement pictures, which had already leaked online hours earlier, showcase the couple’s love and joy. In one photo, Rahul holds Harinya close, while in another, he kisses her hand. A particularly heartwarming moment shows him on one knee, placing a ring on Harinya’s finger. Friends from the Telugu film and music industry, including Roll Rida, Ram Miriyala, and Noel Sean, showered the couple with congratulatory messages on Instagram.

Rahul Sipligunj: From Indie Singer to Oscar Fame

Born and raised in Hyderabad, Rahul started his career in 2009 as an indie artist making Telugu music videos. That same year, he sang for films, including College Bulloda from the Naga Chaitanya-starrer Josh. Over the years, he delivered hits such as Singareni Undi, Prema Katha Chitram, Pedda Puli, and Ranga Ranga Rangasthalana.

However, the song that truly catapulted him to fame was Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, sung alongside Kaala Bhairava. The track won an Oscar, and the Telangana government honoured Rahul with a ₹1 crore award. Apart from singing, he won Season 3 of Bigg Boss Telugu, serves as a judge on Super Singer 3, and made his acting debut in 2023 with Rangamarthanda.