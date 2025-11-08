Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins SS Rajamouli’s Globetrotter Opposite Mahesh Babu

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has officially confirmed her casting in ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated upcoming project, tentatively titled Globetrotter. The film also stars Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in a lead role, making this one of the most awaited collaborations in Indian cinema.

Priyanka Chopra Joins SS Rajamouli’s ‘Globetrotter’ with Mahesh Babu

Taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka shared a screenshot of a Deadline report confirming her association with the film. While the announcement has thrilled fans across the globe, details about her character are still being kept tightly under wraps.

According to the report, the makers are currently in advanced discussions regarding the film’s distribution in the United States, signaling a global-scale release.

Rajamouli Reveals Prithviraj Sukumaran’s First Look as the Antagonist

The confirmation comes shortly after the unveiling of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look from the film. On Friday, SS Rajamouli took to social media to share the poster, revealing Prithviraj as the menacing antagonist, Kumbha.

In the poster, the Sarzameen actor exudes intensity in a black suit paired with matching trousers and shoes, seated in a wheelchair enhanced with four robotic arms — a visual that has already piqued audience curiosity.

Rajamouli wrote, “After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said, ‘You are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known.’ Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying.”

Priyanka and Mahesh Add to the Buzz

Both Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu reshared the striking poster on their Instagram handles, further fueling excitement among fans. Priyanka, who recently returned to India, is believed to have joined the ongoing production schedule for Globetrotter.

Her playful social media banter with Mahesh Babu has only intensified fan speculation about their on-screen chemistry and pivotal roles in the film.

What We Know So Far About Globetrotter

Earlier this year, the makers teased fans with a cryptic update and an intense poster featuring the hashtag #Globetrotter. While the film’s official title remains unconfirmed, the buzz around its global narrative and powerhouse cast continues to grow.

Mahesh Babu also shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, writing, “Thank you for all the love... I am eagerly waiting, as you all are, for November 2025 to enjoy the reveal with all of you. #GlobeTrotter.”

More Details Awaited

Though specific plot details remain under wraps, Globetrotter promises to be another ambitious cinematic spectacle from SS Rajamouli — known for his grand vision and storytelling prowess. The makers are expected to unveil the first look of Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the coming days.