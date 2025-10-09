Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude Trailer Out: A Festive Mix Of Action, Fun & Youthful Energy

The trailer of Keerthiswaran’s pan-India film Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, promises action, humor, and heart. Releasing on October 17 for Deepavali in five languages.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 03:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The much-awaited trailer of director Keerthiswaran’s upcoming pan-India film Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, was finally unveiled on Thursday. The high-energy promo gives a glimpse of a film packed with humor, heart, and a healthy dose of youthful defiance.

 ‘Dude’ Trailer release

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Dude appears to be a coming-of-age story about a young man who’s constantly underestimated. The trailer opens with Sarathkumar scolding his nephew (Pradeep), labeling him as good-for-nothing, while Mamitha Baiju stands by his side through thick and thin.

One of the standout moments from the trailer comes when Mamitha asks Pradeep, “You keep getting into fights with this body. Tell me, can you bash up 10 people if they turn up?” To which he coolly replies, “Even if it’s a 100 men, I can take blows.” The dialogue encapsulates the fiery spirit of the film — bold, funny, and self-assured.

Trailer Showcases Action, Emotion, and Fun

The promo hints at a blend of action, humor, and emotional moments, with Pradeep’s character embodying the rebellious energy of today’s youth — someone unafraid to take risks or stand by his choices. Sarathkumar’s stern authority adds weight to the story, creating a compelling clash of generations.

The film’s visuals, shot by cinematographer Niketh Bommi, promise a colorful, kinetic aesthetic that matches its energetic tone. Barath Vikraman handles editing duties, while Poornima Ramaswamy designs the costumes.

A Festive Release with Pan-India Ambition

After the massive success of Dragon, Pradeep Ranganathan is gearing up for another big release with Dude, which will hit screens on October 17, just in time for Deepavali. The movie will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, cementing its position as a true pan-India entertainer.

Alongside the leads, the cast also includes Rohini Molleti, Hridhu Haroon, and Dravid Selvam in pivotal roles. Anil Yerneni serves as the executive producer of the film.

 

The first look poster had already caught fans’ attention — Pradeep appeared bloodied yet determined, clutching a Mangalsutra in one hand, teasing a dramatic emotional core beneath the high-octane exterior.

With Dude, Mythri Movie Makers seems ready to deliver another vibrant entertainer that celebrates youth, resilience, and heart.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 03:03 PM (IST)
Mythri Movie Makers Pradeep Ranganathan Dude Trailer Dude Movie
Embed widget