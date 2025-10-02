Patriot Teaser Out: Mammootty And Mohanlal Gear Up For High-Octane Espionage Thriller

Patriot teaser: The action thriller Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan and starring Malayalam cinema icons Mammootty and Mohanlal, has officially dropped its teaser, igniting excitement among fans nationwide.

Mohanlal took to X to share the teaser link, captioning it simply, "#PATRIOT official teaser."

The teaser opens with a voiceover stating, "I remember there was a time when this nation was controlled by the two of them. Together. Over these years, what they earned wasn't just followers. Faith. Trust."

We then see a montage of gripping and intense sequences. Mammootty’s voice declares, "They are going to bring social score to people." Mohanlal, appearing as an army general, adds, "There are three of us. Do you think you can stop us?"

Hints about a program named Periscope emerge, with Kunchacko Boban playing a character named Daniel. Nayanthara asks, "This program which is part of the student laptop scheme. Is that similar to Periscope?" Another voice inquires, "Is this program watching them secretly?" The teaser concludes with Mammootty delivering the line, "Great Indian traitor… or Patriot."

From the teaser, it appears the story will revolve around a group of socially conscious individuals attempting to foil a government’s covert surveillance operation.

About Patriot

The film also boasts a star-studded ensemble including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy, promising a powerhouse of talent.

Anticipation for Patriot has been sky-high since its announcement. Mammootty recently returned to the sets after an eight-month hiatus due to health concerns, marking his return to work at age 74.

Director Mahesh Narayanan confirmed that around 60% of filming is complete, though production was temporarily paused for Mammootty’s treatment in Chennai. While the team initially aimed for a release this month, the launch is now expected to be postponed.