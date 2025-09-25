Nani Hails Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG As The 'Original Giant Blockbuster'

Telugu star Nani has heaped praises on director Sujeeth’s much-awaited action entertainer They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. Calling it an “Original Giant Blockbuster,” Nani shared his excitement after watching the film, which has finally hit theatres after a year-long delay.

Nani Applauds Pawan Kalyan, Sujeeth, and Thaman

Taking to his X timeline, Nani wrote, “OG is ORIGINAL GIANT BLOCKBUSTER. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

He complimented Pawan Kalyan, director Sujeeth, and music composer Thaman for their electrifying work, adding, “@PawanKalyan sir @Sujeethsign @MusicThaman what fun watching you all three unleash.”

Nani also congratulated actress Priyanka Mohan, editor Navin Nooli, and the production house DVV Movies for bringing the high-octane spectacle to life.

Chiranjeevi Joins in Celebrating the Film’s Success

Pawan Kalyan’s elder brother, Megastar Chiranjeevi, also took to X to share his delight over the film’s reception.

He wrote, “Delighted to see Kalyan Babu being celebrated as THE OG – OJAS GHAMBEERA by everyone. Hearty congratulations to dear @PawanKalyan, @sujeethsign, Producer #Danayya, Kudos to @MusicThaman and the entire cast & crew on this grand success!”

The message also tagged actors Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and the DVV Movies team.

Star-Studded Cast and Power-Packed Production

Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG features a stellar cast including Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy. The film is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner—the same production house behind the global hit RRR.

Cinematography is handled by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, with editing by Navin Nooli. Packed with mass appeal, mystique, and madness, They Call Him OG is being hailed as the biggest cinematic event of 2025.

A Delayed But Grand Release

Initially scheduled for release on September 27 last year, the film faced delays before finally hitting screens almost a year later, much to the delight of fans and the film industry alike.