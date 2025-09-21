Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaMohanlal Visits Kerala To Take Mother’s Blessings Post Dadasaheb Phalke Win

Mohanlal Visits Kerala To Take Mother’s Blessings Post Dadasaheb Phalke Win

A day after being named the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Malayalam cinema’s popular actor Mohanlal arrived in his home state of Kerala.

By : IANS | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 11:53 AM (IST)

A day after being named the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Malayalam cinema’s popular actor Mohanlal arrived in his home state of Kerala to seek blessings from his mother.

The actor landed at Kochi’s Nedumbassery airport and drove straight to his residence, “Sree Ganesh” on Rajiv Nagar Road, Elamakkara. There, he met his mother, Shanthakumari Amma, and sought her blessings before proceeding to his flat at Kundannoor.

At the airport, the actor addressed mediapersons, dedicating the highest honour in Indian cinema to Malayalam films and their audiences.

“This recognition is not just mine -- it belongs to Malayalam cinema. I dedicate the award to the industry that shaped me and to the people who have travelled with me through this 48-year journey,” he said.

Visibly moved, Mohanlal expressed his gratitude to God, his parents, his country, and the committee that selected him for the award.

“It is the greatest joy of my life. I thank God, my audience, my parents, and this nation for everything. Above all, I remember with love and prayers all those who walked with me during these years,” he added.

Calling the honour “a moment of immense pride”, the actor hoped the recognition would serve as an inspiration to younger generations.

“This should encourage the next generation to dream bigger and work harder. I wish Malayalam cinema continues to achieve greater things,” he said.

Mohanlal, who has acted in over 400 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, is regarded as one of India’s most versatile and accomplished performers.

With a career spanning nearly five decades, he has not only dominated the box office but also earned critical acclaim for his artistry on screen and stage.

As he returned home to Kerala after the announcement, his first instinct was to share the moment with his family and, most importantly, with his mother -- turning a personal milestone into an intimate celebration of love, gratitude, and legacy.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Mohanlal
