Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran has found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy after his mother, veteran actor Mallika Sukumaran, alleged that a coordinated cyber attack is being carried out to destroy his career. Speaking to Manorama Online, Mallika expressed concern over what she believes is a systematic attempt to isolate Prithviraj within the Malayalam film industry.

“Prithvi Is Their Main Target,” Says Mallika

According to Mallika, the online attack intensified soon after the release of Prithviraj’s latest film Vilaayath Budha, which hit theatres on November 21. She claimed that the actor and the film were subjected to targeted abuses by individuals she believes belong to the Malayalam film fraternity itself.

She said, “When there is an attack on Prithviraj, there are only a few organisations or individuals who speak out against it. They are blatantly abusing him online, mostly targeting only him. Prithvi is their main target. If you ask organisations about it, nobody has any answers.”

Mallika further alleged that a section within the industry is trying to “eliminate Prithviraj as an actor from the industry.” She also added that some are unhappy about Shammi Thilakan, son of the late legendary actor Thilakan, gaining prominence in Malayalam cinema.

Mother Urges Film Bodies to Step Up

Mallika criticised industry associations, particularly AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists), for not taking a stand amid the escalating online abuse. She claimed she has gathered the IDs of those involved in the cyberattack and urged industry bodies to intervene and safeguard her son from organised harassment.

Prithviraj’s Recent Projects and Career Phase

Despite the controversies, Prithviraj remains one of Malayalam cinema’s busiest stars. He began 2025 with the release of L2: Empuraan, the Mohanlal-led sequel he directed and acted in. The film faced backlash for its portrayal of the Gujarat riots, with some scenes being altered post-release, yet it became the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.

Prithviraj also featured in the Hindi Netflix film Sarzameen and recently played a sandalwood smuggler named Double Mohanan in Vilaayath Budha. His upcoming slate includes I Nobody, Khalifa, Santhosh Trophy in Malayalam, Daayra in Hindi, and Varanasi in Telugu.