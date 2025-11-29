Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaMallika Sukumaran Says Prithviraj Is Target Of Coordinated Cyber Attacks, Claims Industry Silence

Mallika Sukumaran Says Prithviraj Is Target Of Coordinated Cyber Attacks, Claims Industry Silence

Mallika Sukumaran alleges her son Prithviraj is being targeted by organised cyber attacks and says film bodies are not supporting him. Actor continues to work on major upcoming projects.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 01:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran has found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy after his mother, veteran actor Mallika Sukumaran, alleged that a coordinated cyber attack is being carried out to destroy his career. Speaking to Manorama Online, Mallika expressed concern over what she believes is a systematic attempt to isolate Prithviraj within the Malayalam film industry.

“Prithvi Is Their Main Target,” Says Mallika

According to Mallika, the online attack intensified soon after the release of Prithviraj’s latest film Vilaayath Budha, which hit theatres on November 21. She claimed that the actor and the film were subjected to targeted abuses by individuals she believes belong to the Malayalam film fraternity itself.

She said, “When there is an attack on Prithviraj, there are only a few organisations or individuals who speak out against it. They are blatantly abusing him online, mostly targeting only him. Prithvi is their main target. If you ask organisations about it, nobody has any answers.”

Mallika further alleged that a section within the industry is trying to “eliminate Prithviraj as an actor from the industry.” She also added that some are unhappy about Shammi Thilakan, son of the late legendary actor Thilakan, gaining prominence in Malayalam cinema.

Mother Urges Film Bodies to Step Up

Mallika criticised industry associations, particularly AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists), for not taking a stand amid the escalating online abuse. She claimed she has gathered the IDs of those involved in the cyberattack and urged industry bodies to intervene and safeguard her son from organised harassment.

Prithviraj’s Recent Projects and Career Phase

Despite the controversies, Prithviraj remains one of Malayalam cinema’s busiest stars. He began 2025 with the release of L2: Empuraan, the Mohanlal-led sequel he directed and acted in. The film faced backlash for its portrayal of the Gujarat riots, with some scenes being altered post-release, yet it became the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.

Prithviraj also featured in the Hindi Netflix film Sarzameen and recently played a sandalwood smuggler named Double Mohanan in Vilaayath Budha. His upcoming slate includes I Nobody, Khalifa, Santhosh Trophy in Malayalam, Daayra in Hindi, and Varanasi in Telugu.

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prithviraj Sukumaran L2 Empuraan Mallika Sukumaran Prithviraj Cyber Attack Vilaayath Budha AMMA Malayalam Shammi Thilakan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No Differences Between Us; BJP Making False Allegations': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
'No Differences Between Us': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
India
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
India
Indian Airlines To Face Delays As A320 Solar Radiation Glitch Impacts Over 200 Planes
Indian Airlines To Face Delays As A320 Solar Radiation Glitch Impacts Over 200 Planes
Business
'Very Encouraging': PM Modi Hails Pro-Growth Policies For Big GDP Push In Q2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls GDP Growth Q2 'Very Encouraging'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Modi attends Day 2 of DGP-IGP meet in Raipur, focus on security & Naxal threat
Breaking: 11 Naxalites surrender before Gadchiroli Police, carried Rs 89 lakh reward
Breaking: Cyclone Ditwa Leaves Trail of Devastation in Sri Lanka, Over 80 Dead
Aviation Alert: Airbus, Issues Advisory on A320 Family Malfunction
Breaking: Drunk Cops Beat Restaurant Staff After Food Request Denied
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget