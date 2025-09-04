Mahesh Babu’s Look From SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 Leaks Online After Kenya Shoot

The makers of SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated Mahesh Babu-starrer SSMB 29 are struggling to keep the film under wraps as yet another leak has surfaced online. Fresh photos and videos from the Kenyan schedule have revealed glimpses of Mahesh Babu in action, despite the team’s efforts to maintain secrecy.

Mahesh Babu’s Kenya Schedule Goes Viral

Mahesh Babu recently completed a shoot in Kenya for SSMB 29. While the production team has not unveiled his look officially, leaked visuals are already making waves on social media. In the viral clips, the actor is spotted in a green T-shirt, reportedly shooting an outdoor action sequence. One still shows him holding what appears to be a map, while another captures him interacting with locals, smiling and shaking hands.

ALSO READ: Coolie OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth's Action Drama

Rajamouli On Filming in Kenya

While the leaks dominate fan chatter, SS Rajamouli expressed his gratitude to Kenya for hosting the shoot. Following a post by Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Rajamouli shared his appreciation on X (formerly Twitter).

He wrote, “Visiting Kenya has indeed been a beautiful, once-in-a-lifetime experience with its vast landscapes and incredible diversity of wildlife. Filming there has been one of the most memorable moments of my career. I am deeply thankful to the Kenyan government and the locals of Masai Mara, Naivasha, Samburu, and Amboseli for their tremendous support and hospitality throughout our shoot.”

Not the First Leak for SSMB 29

This isn’t the first time the film has faced leaks. Earlier in March, during an outdoor schedule in Koraput, Odisha, a video featuring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran surfaced online, prompting the team to tighten on-ground security. Despite the added precautions, the film continues to fall prey to curious fans and onlookers sharing sneak peeks.