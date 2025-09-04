Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Coolie OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth's Action Drama

"Coolie," starring Rajinikanth, will premiere globally on OTT. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, with music by Anirudh, the action thriller features a stellar cast including Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
Coolie OTT Release Date Announced: Prime Video has officially announced the global streaming premiere of the highly anticipated action thriller Coolie, starring the legendary Rajinikanth. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and featuring music by Anirudh, the film will be available to stream from September 11 in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories.

A Stellar Ensemble Cast

Coolie brings together a powerhouse of talent with Nagarjuna, Soubin, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Rachitha Ram, and Pooja Hegde joining Rajinikanth in pivotal roles. With Lokesh Kanagaraj at the helm and Anirudh delivering a thunderous musical score, the film combines the best of storytelling, action, and entertainment on a grand scale.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Plot: A Journey of Justice and Survival

Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, Coolie follows the story of Deva, a former coolie turned rebel, who embarks on a mission to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s mysterious death.

As Deva digs deeper, he stumbles upon a deadly smuggling syndicate, a secret electric chair, and a hidden mole. The plot thickens with betrayals, hidden truths, and the ghosts of his past, leading to a relentless fight for justice, loyalty, and survival.

Rajinikanth’s Vintage Charm Meets Modern Action

With his trademark screen presence and unmatched charisma, Rajinikanth brings a nostalgic touch to Coolie, making it a celebration of his 50-year cinematic legacy. Blending explosive action sequences with gripping emotional drama, the film promises to be a visual spectacle for fans old and new.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Streaming Details

Prime members in India and worldwide can stream Coolie from September 11, making it one of the most anticipated global premieres of the year.

 

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
Rajinikanth Nagarjuna Coolie Lokesh Kanagaraj Coolie OTT Release
