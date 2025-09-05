Bellamkonda & Anupama’s Horror Thriller Kishkindhapuri Cleared With ‘A’ Certificate

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Koushik Pegallapati's much-awaited horror-thriller 'Kishkindhapuri', featuring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, for release with an 'A' certificate.

Kishkindhapuri is scheduled to hit screens on September 12 this year.

Shine Screens, the production house producing the film, warned kids and the faint hearted to stay away from the film.

Taking to its X timeline, the production house wrote, "#Kishkindhapuri is certified A with zero cuts. Get ready to scream and get scared with NEW-AGE HORROR in its most massive form. KIDS & THE FAINT HEARTED, STAY AWAY. #Kishkindhapuri GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON SEPTEMBER 12th."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs. A trailer released by the makers recently has only gone on to add to the excitement of audiences.

The film's trailer begins with the description of a place that is haunted by powerful evil spirits. It then shows Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran as tour guides, who take a bunch of curious people about spirits on a ghostwalking tour to Kishkindhapuri. While the tour guides are under the impression that this will be like any other tour, what happens there shocks them just like all the others who have opted to be a part of the tour. Things soon reach a stage where Anupama is concerned about the safety of everybody who has signed up for the tour. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas assures her that he will make sure that nothing untoward happens to anybody on tour. What he does to combat the powerful spirit then is what Kishkindhapuri is all about.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had only recently announced that actress Anupama Parameswaran had completed dubbing for her portions in the film.

Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner and presented by Archana, the film has been written and directed by Koushik Pegallapati.

The film’s first glimpse, which was released in April this year, offered a frightening introduction to its horror-laced setting. It opened with Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran forcefully entering a haunted house—inviting supernatural forces.

“Some doors are not meant to be opened,” the glimpse hinted, as one saw eerie voices echo through a place long forgotten. The suspenseful preview culminated in a terrifying moment, with Bellamkonda Sreenivas declaring “Aham Mrityu” (I am death), as his eyes turned hauntingly pale.

Chunmay Salaskar’s camera work in the trailer is striking, and Chaitan Bharadwaj seems to have crafted a soundscape that stays with you long after the trailer ends.

The technical team of the film includes Manisha A Dutt as the Production Designer, D. Siva Kamesh as the art director, and Niranjan Devaramane as the editor. G. Kanishka is the Creative Head of the film, which has Darahas Palakollu as its co-writer.

As Kishkindhapuri's release date inches closer, expectations continue to rise for what could be one of the most intriguing theatrical offerings this year.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)