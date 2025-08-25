KGF Actor Dinesh Mangaluru Passes Away At 55

Veteran Kannada actor Dinesh Mangaluru, who impressed audiences with his roles in the blockbuster films KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, passed away on Monday morning at his residence in Kundapura, Udupi district. Family sources confirmed to IANS that he had been battling health issues for a long time.

About Dinesh Mangaluru

A respected supporting actor in the Kannada film industry, Dinesh earned critical acclaim for performances in films such as Aa Dinagalu, Kichcha, Kirik Party, Ricky, Harikatha Alla Girikatha, and Ulidavaru Kandante. His portrayal of a Mumbai don and a gold smuggler in the KGF series was particularly praised by fans and critics alike.

From theatre to film

Hailing from a strong theatre background, Dinesh began his career as an art director, working on films like Aasphota (1988), Chandramukhi Pranasakhi (1999), Veera Madakari (2009), and Vriksham (The Tree) (2019), before transitioning to acting.

His death has sent shockwaves through the Kannada film community, with several senior actors and directors expressing their grief. Veteran filmmaker P. Sheshadri wrote on social media, “A creative director, artist, producer, and dear friend, Dinesh Mangaluru is no more… Go in peace, my friend.”

Health struggles and passing

Reports indicate that the 55-year-old suffered a brain hemorrhage. In the days prior to his death, he was under treatment at Sargan Hospital in Kundapura after his health deteriorated, having earlier received care in Bengaluru. Sadly, despite medical intervention, he could not recover.

Born on January 1, 1970, in Mangaluru, Dinesh is survived by his wife Bharathi Pai and their two sons, Surya Siddhartha and Sajan Pai. His contribution to Kannada cinema, both as an actor and art director, leaves behind a lasting legacy.