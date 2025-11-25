Keerthy Suresh Says AI Morphing Has Become Scarier: 'I Never Posed Like This, Did I?'

Actor Keerthy Suresh has once again raised concerns about the growing misuse of artificial intelligence, especially in the context of how it is being weaponised against women in the film industry. While promoting her upcoming action-drama Revolver Rita, she spoke at length about the issue during a podcast with Sudhir Srinivasan, reflecting on how AI-generated images have escalated the long-standing problem of morphing.

Keerthy Suresh on misuse of AI

During the conversation, Keerthy pointed out that female actors have always been targeted with manipulated photos, but the arrival of advanced AI has taken the problem to a disturbing new level. “If you notice, morphing is something actresses have faced from the beginning. These are all that existed; they were there. But you know what the problem with AI is? It makes it look so real,” she said.

Keerthy recalls her experience

Recalling her own experience, she admitted that even she was momentarily shaken by one such doctored image. “You see a picture of yourself, but it’s a completely wrong image. And for a moment, you actually start believing it’s really you. When it happened to me, I went, this is not me….I never posed like this, did I? In that moment, a million thoughts ran through my head,” she shared. Keerthy added that director Atlee reached out to her after the press meet to discuss the growing threat.

Her comments echoed the strong remarks she made last week at the promotional event for the film. “AI has become a huge issue. It has turned into a boon and a bane. Humans invented technology, but we are losing control. On social media, I get stunned seeing my picture in a suggestive outfit, and I wonder if I ever wore it, as it looked so real,” she had said.

She also recalled another unsettling instance involving an altered image from a movie puja: “Recently, the outfit I wore for a movie puja was altered in a bad way, from a different angle. For a second, I wondered, and then I realised that I hadn't posed in such a way. It is definitely irritating and hurting.”

Keerthy's upcoming film

Keerthy’s next release, Revolver Rita, directed by JK Chandru, is set to hit theatres on November 28. The film features an ensemble cast including Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Mime Gopi, Sendrayan and Super Subbarayan.