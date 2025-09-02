Mukesh Kumar Singh’s much-awaited devotional drama Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead, is finally heading to OTT after over two months of its theatrical run. Released in cinemas on June 27 to mixed reviews, the film is now set for its digital debut.

Kannappa OTT Release

Announcing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Vishnu wrote: “Witness the epic, spirit of sacrifice & divinity. #KANNAPPA releases digitally on Sept 4, 2025 only on Prime Video. Har Har Mahadev. Har Ghar Mahadev.”

The update sparked mixed reactions online. One user commented, “Better than HHVM kingdom and more movies,” in reference to Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Another wrote, “Only for Prabhas anna (fire emoji).” Some fans, however, questioned the delay, noting that most Telugu films hit OTT within 30 days of release.

Witness the epic, spirit of sacrifice & divinity 🙏#KANNAPPA releases digitally on Sept 4, 2025 only on Prime Video.



Har Har Mahadev 🔱

Har Ghar Mahadev 🔥#KannappaOnPrime #KannappaMovie #HarHarMahadevॐ pic.twitter.com/WVrbZ2AMvn — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) September 1, 2025

About the Film

Kannappa narrates the story of Thinnadu (played by Vishnu Manchu), an atheist tribal warrior whose life takes a spiritual turn as he becomes a devotee of the Vayulinga and Lord Shiva, ultimately transforming into Bhakta Kannappa. Vishnu’s son Avram portrays the younger Thinnadu.

The film features Preity Mukundan as Nemali, Thinnadu’s love interest, while Akshay essays the role of Lord Shiva and Kajal Aggarwal plays Goddess Parvati. The star-studded cast also includes Prabhas as Rudra, Mohan Babu as Mahadeva Sastri, Mohanlal as Kirata, and Sarathkumar as Nathanathudu.

A Project Years in the Making

The devotional epic was in the works for over a decade before it finally hit theatres this year. Initially conceptualised by Tanikella Bharani with Sunil attached as the lead, the project was later taken over by Vishnu’s 24 Frames Factory in 2015. Though Bharani was originally on board as director, the film went on hold for several years before being revived in 2023.

Box Office Performance

According to Sacnilk, Kannappa earned ₹31.93 crore net in India and ₹41.75 crore worldwide.