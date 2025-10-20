‘Kaantha’ Release Date Announced: Dulquer Salmaan Promises An Explosive Diwali Treat

The makers of director Selvamani Selvaraj’s much-anticipated period drama Kaantha, featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, have officially announced that the film will now hit theatres worldwide on November 14.

Dulquer’s Exciting Announcement

Actor Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media timelines to share the news with fans.

He wrote,“Diwali just got a whole lot more explosive! #Kaantha will be lighting up theatres worldwide from NOVEMBER 14th! Wishing you all a happy Diwali and we’ll see you in the theatres very soon. A @thespiritmedia and @dqswayfarerfilms production.”

The film was initially slated for a September 12 release but was postponed for undisclosed reasons. The makers have now locked November 14 as the global release date.

Teaser Sparks Massive Buzz

A teaser released earlier by the Kaantha team has already created a huge wave of excitement among fans and film enthusiasts. The intriguing glimpse has raised expectations sky-high.

The teaser opens with an announcer declaring that Saantha, a film being made by Modern Studios, will be Tamil cinema’s first horror film. It then transitions to the shooting process, where Ayya (played by Samuthirakani) is the writer and director, and Dulquer Salmaan portrays the hero.

Tensions run high between the two—while Ayya insists on filming a scene where the character Chandran gets scared upon seeing the spirit Neeli, Dulquer prefers to shoot a more pleasant sequence first. Once close collaborators, Ayya and Dulquer are now bitter rivals. The teaser hints that Ayya once mentored Dulquer, shaping him into the star he is today. However, creative differences now dominate their relationship.

In a symbolic moment, Dulquer’s character changes the film’s title from Saantha to Kaantha, marking a turning point in their feud.

A Period Drama Rooted in 1950s Madras

Set in 1950s Madras, Kaantha promises to transport viewers to an era where tradition and modernity collided, giving rise to deeply personal and emotionally charged stories.

Sources close to the team reveal that the film boasts powerful performances, richly layered storytelling, and stunning visuals.

Cast and Crew Details

The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles.

Produced jointly by Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films, Kaantha features cinematography by Dani Sanchez Lopez, music by Jhanu Chanthar, art direction by Tha. Ramalingam, and editing by Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalves.