Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Divya Suresh Booked In Bengaluru Hit-And-Run Case

Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Divya Suresh has been identified by Bengaluru Traffic Police as the alleged driver in a hit-and-run case that injured three people near Nithya Hotel on October 4.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 08:25 AM (IST)
Weeks after a late-night road accident in Bengaluru, the city’s traffic police have identified former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Divya Suresh as the alleged driver behind a car that rammed into a two-wheeler, leaving three people injured.

The incident took place near Nithya Hotel in Byatarayanapura around 1:30 am on October 4, police said.

Accident Left Three Injured

According to the complaint filed by Kiran G, the rider of the two-wheeler, the car was speeding when it hit his bike and fled the scene. Kiran was travelling with his cousins, Anusha and Anitha, when the accident occurred.

While Kiran and Anusha sustained minor injuries, Anitha suffered a fractured leg and had to undergo surgery at BGS Hospital.

An FIR in the case was registered on October 7 under hit-and-run provisions.

CCTV Footage Helped Police Track the Car

Initially, the vehicle was listed as unidentified and noted to have been driven by a woman. However, after scanning CCTV footage from nearby streets, investigators traced the car and confirmed that it was registered under Divya Suresh’s name.

Police sources said the car was later seized as part of the investigation.

Police Confirm Probe Is Ongoing

Dr. Anoop Shetty, DCP Traffic West, confirmed the development and said, “We have seized the car that was involved in the incident, and further investigation is underway.”

Divya Suresh, known for her stint on Bigg Boss Kannada, is yet to comment on the case publicly.

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 08:25 AM (IST)
Bengaluru Traffic Police Karnataka News Divya Suresh Bengaluru Hit And Run BGS Hospital
