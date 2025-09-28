Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Chiranjeevi Showers Pride On Ram Charan As He Marks 18 Years In Cinema

Chiranjeevi on Sunday penned a heartfelt note for his son and actor Ram Charan as he completed 18 years in the industry, praising his "discipline, hard work, perseverance, humility, and dedication".

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 06:45 PM (IST)
New Delhi: Superstar Chiranjeevi on Sunday penned a heartfelt note for his son and actor Ram Charan as he completed 18 years in the industry, praising his "discipline, hard work, perseverance, humility, and dedication".

Charan made his acting debut with "Chirutha", which released in 2007. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film emerged as a box office hit. The actor then went on to star in several other projects including "RRR", "Rangasthalam" and "Magadheera", among others.

"Charan Babu, I am so happy that your cinematic journey, which began 18 years ago with 'Chirutha', has become immortalized in the hearts of millions of fans today. That moment when I saw you as a hero on screen.. I will never forget it as a father. Your discipline, hard work, perseverance, humility, and dedication have made you stand out even more in the industry," Chiranjeevi wrote in his X post.

"As a father, I will always be proud of you.. Wishing you to scale many more peaks with the love of the Telugu audience and the blessings of God..

Victory...!" he added.

Vriddhi Cinemas, the production banner of Charan's next film "Peddi", also celebrated the occasion with a post on X.

"Celebrating our #Peddi's 18 incredible years in cinema. From carrying a rich legacy on screen to being grounded off the screen, you've stood apart from all the stars and paved your own path giving us many moments of high & energy. Here's to celebrating MEGA POWER STAR @AlwaysRamCharan and his journey. This is just the beginning. Bigger things await starting from #Peddi #18YearsOfRAMCHARANsGlory#PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026," they wrote.

Charan was last seen in the film "Game Changer" in a dual role alongside Kiara Advani, Anjali, S J Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram and Samuthirakani. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 06:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chiranjeevi Ram CHaran
