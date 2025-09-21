Allu Arjun Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Director Atlee, Teases Their Sci-Fi Collaboration

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun took to Instagram on Sunday to wish celebrated director Atlee on his birthday. Sharing a throwback picture on his Stories, the actor penned a heartfelt note for the filmmaker, hinting at the cinematic spectacle the duo is working on together.

Allu Arjun Extends Warm Birthday Wishes to Director Atlee

In the picture, Allu Arjun and Atlee can be seen posing in front of iconic Hollywood action figures. Alongside the image, the actor wrote:

“Happy Birthday to my dearest director @atlee47 garu. May abundance shower upon you. Wishing you all the joy, love, and prosperity. Can't wait for everyone to experience the cinematic magic you're creating.”





The Highly-Anticipated ‘AA22xA6’

The film Allu Arjun referred to in his post is tentatively titled AA22xA6, a big-budget sci-fi action drama produced by Sun Pictures. Officially announced on Allu Arjun’s 43rd birthday in April this year, the film marks the first collaboration between the superstar and Atlee. It is being designed as a mega pan-India spectacle with cutting-edge VFX and global ambitions.

Atlee: A Director with a Midas Touch

Atlee, one of the most commercially successful directors in Indian cinema, began his career as an assistant to Shankar before debuting with the romantic drama Raja Rani, a critical and commercial hit. He became a household name with back-to-back blockbusters like Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, each seamlessly blending mass appeal with emotional storytelling.

His Bollywood debut Jawan (2023), starring Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles, became a global box-office sensation and one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Known for mixing action, drama, and social messages in a stylized format, Atlee has established himself as a true pan-India filmmaker.

Allu Arjun’s Recent Success

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to his iconic blockbuster Pushpa, where he reprised his role as the fearless smuggler Pushparaj.