Two separate cloudbursts in Dharali and Sukhi Top have unleashed chaos in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, leading to devastating flash floods and large-scale destruction. Rescue operations are underway, while several celebrities, including Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, Adivi Sesh, Raghav Juyal, and Urvashi Rautela, have expressed grief over the tragedy and highlighted the urgent need to address climate change and reckless development in the region.

Celebrities React to Uttarkashi Tragedy

Actor Sonu Sood took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his sorrow, writing: “Heartbroken by the devastating floods & cloudburst in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Prayers for every life affected. It’s time the nation comes together — while the govt does its part, we as individuals must stand up for every soul who lost a home, a living, a life.”

Adivi Sesh also reacted to the heartbreaking visuals from Uttarakhand, sharing on X: “Praying for #Uttarakhand. Heartbreaking visuals.”

Actor Bhumi Pednekar used Instagram to voice her concern about climate change and devastation caused by the tragedy. She wrote:

“What's happening in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is heartbreaking.”

She added: “Forests being cut down for unsustainable levels of development. Zero thought to balance. Every monsoon these states go through incredible amounts of devastation due to floods. Some visuals are so scary. My heart goes out to those that have to deal with this. We are all nothing in front of the wrath of nature. Learn.”

Bhumi also shared chilling visuals and videos of the aftermath of the cloudbursts.

Actor Raghav Juyal, who hails from Uttarakhand, posted a heartfelt note on Instagram: “Prayers,” along with folded hands emoji.

Reposting a video highlighting the large-scale construction work across the state, he added: “Stop this. It’s already too late.”

Actor Urvashi Rautela, a native of Haridwar, released a heartfelt statement: “As a daughter of Haridwar, every stone, every river, every breath of Uttarakhand is part of my soul. Today, seeing the devastating floods in the Kheer Ganga river in Uttarkashi—my land, my people, my family—I feel an ache that words can barely hold.”

She further pledged her support, adding: “I stand with you, I pray with you, and I promise to use my voice, my reach, and my resources to bring attention and aid to you in every possible way. I humbly request my fans, my well-wishers across India and around the world—let’s unite. Even a small contribution, even sharing verified relief links, even sending prayers—it matters. It saves lives.”

The Cloudburst and Its Aftermath

According to officials, at least four people have died, and several others remain missing following a massive cloudburst that triggered a flash flood in the Kheer Ganga river. The disaster caused widespread destruction in Dharali village, which lies just one kilometre from Harsil on the Gangotri highway, a key route for pilgrims visiting Gangotri Dham.

The sudden flood, which struck around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, carried boulders, debris, and mud, demolishing houses, shops, homestays, and hotels.

PM Modi Assures Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and said he has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

“Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people,” PM Modi posted on X.