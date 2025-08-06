Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment'Stop This, It’s Already Too Late': Raghav Juyal, Bhumi Pednekar Slam Reckless Development After Uttarakhand Tragedy

'Stop This, It’s Already Too Late': Raghav Juyal, Bhumi Pednekar Slam Reckless Development After Uttarakhand Tragedy

Cloudbursts in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, caused deadly flash floods, destroying homes and infrastructure. Celebrities like Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar expressed grief and urged action on climate change.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 12:27 PM (IST)

Two separate cloudbursts in Dharali and Sukhi Top have unleashed chaos in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, leading to devastating flash floods and large-scale destruction. Rescue operations are underway, while several celebrities, including Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, Adivi Sesh, Raghav Juyal, and Urvashi Rautela, have expressed grief over the tragedy and highlighted the urgent need to address climate change and reckless development in the region.

Celebrities React to Uttarkashi Tragedy

Actor Sonu Sood took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his sorrow, writing: “Heartbroken by the devastating floods & cloudburst in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Prayers for every life affected. It’s time the nation comes together — while the govt does its part, we as individuals must stand up for every soul who lost a home, a living, a life.”

 

Adivi Sesh also reacted to the heartbreaking visuals from Uttarakhand, sharing on X: “Praying for #Uttarakhand. Heartbreaking visuals.”

Actor Bhumi Pednekar used Instagram to voice her concern about climate change and devastation caused by the tragedy. She wrote:
“What's happening in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is heartbreaking.”

She added: “Forests being cut down for unsustainable levels of development. Zero thought to balance. Every monsoon these states go through incredible amounts of devastation due to floods. Some visuals are so scary. My heart goes out to those that have to deal with this. We are all nothing in front of the wrath of nature. Learn.”

Bhumi also shared chilling visuals and videos of the aftermath of the cloudbursts.

Actor Raghav Juyal, who hails from Uttarakhand, posted a heartfelt note on Instagram: “Prayers,” along with folded hands emoji.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raghav Juyal (@raghavjuyal)

Reposting a video highlighting the large-scale construction work across the state, he added: “Stop this. It’s already too late.”

Actor Urvashi Rautela, a native of Haridwar, released a heartfelt statement: “As a daughter of Haridwar, every stone, every river, every breath of Uttarakhand is part of my soul. Today, seeing the devastating floods in the Kheer Ganga river in Uttarkashi—my land, my people, my family—I feel an ache that words can barely hold.”

She further pledged her support, adding: “I stand with you, I pray with you, and I promise to use my voice, my reach, and my resources to bring attention and aid to you in every possible way. I humbly request my fans, my well-wishers across India and around the world—let’s unite. Even a small contribution, even sharing verified relief links, even sending prayers—it matters. It saves lives.”

The Cloudburst and Its Aftermath

According to officials, at least four people have died, and several others remain missing following a massive cloudburst that triggered a flash flood in the Kheer Ganga river. The disaster caused widespread destruction in Dharali village, which lies just one kilometre from Harsil on the Gangotri highway, a key route for pilgrims visiting Gangotri Dham.

The sudden flood, which struck around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, carried boulders, debris, and mud, demolishing houses, shops, homestays, and hotels.

PM Modi Assures Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and said he has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
“Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people,” PM Modi posted on X.

 

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 12:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarkashi Cloud Burst Uttarakhand
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
Cities
Uttarakhand Cloudburst Washes Out Uttarkashi-Harsil Road: VIDEO
Uttarakhand Cloudburst Washes Out Uttarkashi-Harsil Road: VIDEO
World
Trump’s Rooftop Walk And Nuclear Joke Sparks Reactions Amid Russia Tensions
Donald Trump Jokes About Nuclear Missiles While Standing On White House Rooftop
Cities
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Unique Fusion of Kuchipudi Dance and Hindustani Music Enchants Delhi Audience | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Heavy Rain in Uttarakhand Causes Havoc; Schools Closed in Five Districts | ABP NEWS
Cloudburst Disaster in Dharali: Search Continues for Missing as Over 130 Saved | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Pushkar Singh Dhami Monitors Relief Efforts After Dharali Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Find Out ! What Is the Extent of Damage After the Tragic Cloudburst Sweeps Through Dharali? | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
One Year After Hasina, Bangladesh's Islamist Anarchy Continues | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget