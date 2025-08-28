Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Channel SRK-Kajol Moment On Swiss Vacation

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Channel SRK-Kajol Moment On Swiss Vacation

Sonakshi Sinha and husband Zaheer Iqbal are on a travelling spree. The couple has been sharing the best of photos and videos from there luxurious vacation in Switzerland.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 12:06 AM (IST)
When you talk about Switzerland, you cannot not think of Bollywood's most iconic movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge." Seems like Sonakshi and Zaheer to took a trip down the memory lane and were seen singing and enacting on the iconic song “Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyaar Sajna” from DDLJ.

In the video shared by Sonakshi on her social media account, the couple can be seen having a ball of a time while they drive through the roads of Switzerland surrounded by the Swiss Alps.

For the uninitiated, the song "Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyaar Sajna" was shot on the same roads that Sonakshi and Zaheer are seen driving on. The first half of the entire movie, that stars Bollywood's most favourite on-screen couple Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, was shot at iconic places of Europe, mainly Switzerland.

Sonakshi and Zaheer who love travelling, have travelled over half a dozen countries till yet. The couple always keep their fans excited and thrilled as they introduce them to beautiful scenic views and luxurious properties through their social media account.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Recently on her YouTube channel, Sonakshi revealed that she was on a trip to Switzerland not just with Zaheer but also with his parents. The couple has been having a ball of a time with their family in the dream country.

In a recent video shared by Sonakshi, she was seen taking her audience through a short detour to the French Alps, followed by a drive to Chamonix, a town near Mont Blanc, and then finally onto a cable car to get to the top.

When a lot of crowd squeezed into the cable car Sonakshi known for being quirky and witty, quipped that it felt like a “local train situation.”

The couple was seen digging into creamy gelato, sipping on colourful drinks and even tapped their inner adventurous soul, and indulged in paragliding.

For the uninitiated, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23, 2024, after dating for 7 long years, and had kept their relationship private, for the longest time. The wedding that took place at Sonakshi's house in Mumbai, was a small affair with only families and very close friends in attendance. It was later followed by a lavish reception party that was attended by Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Rekha, Kajol, and others.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 12:06 AM (IST)
Sonakshi Sinha Zaheer Iqbal
