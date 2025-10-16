Sonakshi Sinha Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours With Humour: '16 Months And Counting'

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha recently found herself at the centre of pregnancy speculation after making a striking appearance at a Mumbai event in a vibrant red outfit. Some social media users claimed she was subtly trying to cover a baby bump while posing. Sonakshi, however, shut down the rumours in her trademark witty style.

Sonakshi Sinha’s clapback at pregnancy rumours

On Thursday, Sonakshi shared pictures from Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali celebration in Mumbai with husband Zaheer Iqbal. While the initial photos highlighted her elegant look in an anarkali suit, the final slide showed the couple laughing together.

“World record holder for longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting according to our lovely and hyper-intelligent media) simply for posing with a hand around midsection. Scroll to last slide for our reaction… and then continue to dazzle this Diwali,” she captioned, putting an end to all speculation with humour.

The post drew responses from celebrities including Kusha Kapila and Shilpa Shirodkar, who reacted with laughing emojis. Fans were equally entertained. Comments included, “Yahi comeback banta tha Sona… and you both look stunning together as always,” and “Last slide 😂 cutest reaction babies.”

Zaheer Iqbal joins the fun

Earlier during the Diwali bash, Sonakshi’s husband Zaheer had also played along with the rumours. While posing for photographers, he jokingly rested his hand on Sonakshi’s midriff, teasing the pregnancy speculation, and told her, “Sambhaal ke” (Be careful). He later clarified to the paparazzi that it was all in jest. Read more here.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's journey

Sonakshi and Zaheer first met at a Salman Khan party in 2013 but truly connected in 2017 at the Tubelight after-party, where they spent hours talking. After seven years of dating, the couple married in 2024 in a civil ceremony at Sonakshi’s Mumbai home, surrounded by close family and friends. They later hosted a reception for industry colleagues. Since then, the pair have been travelling extensively and regularly share glimpses of their adventures on social media, delighting fans with their chemistry and candid moments.