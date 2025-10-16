Zaheer Iqbal Playfully Teases Wife Sonakshi Sinha About Pregnancy Rumours. Watch

Actor Zaheer Iqbal had fans and photographers chuckling during Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali celebration in Mumbai after he jokingly teased his wife, Sonakshi Sinha, over pregnancy speculation.

Zaheer's playful gesture

During a round of photo ops, Zaheer cheekily rested his hand on Sonakshi’s midriff, playfully hinting at the rumours, prompting her to exclaim a surprised, “Zaheer!” The couple then shared a hearty laugh, much to the delight of onlookers.

Moments before the playful gesture, Zaheer had called out “Sambhaal ke (Be careful)” as they approached photographers, causing Sonakshi to pause, giggle, and lightly tap him. Before leaving, Zaheer clarified the stunt for the paparazzi:

“Mazak kar rahe hain (we’re joking),” he said, making it clear there was no truth behind the speculation.

The rumours had begun circulating recently after Sonakshi appeared at a Mumbai event in a striking red outfit, with fans and onlookers speculating about a possible baby bump. Some even suggested she might have been subtly covering it with her hand while posing.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s journey

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal first met at a party hosted by Salman Khan. Although they had crossed paths at events since 2013, it wasn’t until the screening of Tubelight and the after-party in June 2017 that they truly connected. Hours of conversation that night revealed a special bond, leading to a private seven-year courtship.

The couple tied the knot on 23 June 2024 in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act at Sonakshi’s Mumbai residence, attended by close family and friends, followed by an intimate reception the same evening.

Sonakshi’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Sonakshi’s latest film, Nikita Roy, directed by her brother Kussh S. Sinha, released on 18 July and falls in the mystery/horror genre. She is also set to make her Telugu debut with the supernatural thriller Jatadhara, directed by Venkat Kalyan and co-starring Sudheer Babu. The film, which delves into the mysteries of the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, is slated for release on 7 November.