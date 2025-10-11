Sonakshi Sinha Hits Back At Troll Over Shoes At Abu Dhabi Mosque: 'Chaliye, Ab Aage Badhiye’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha recently shared serene snapshots from her visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi alongside her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. While most fans admired the images, a social media user accused the actor of disrespecting religious sentiments for allegedly wearing shoes inside the mosque. Unfazed, Sonakshi swiftly responded to set the record straight.

Sonakshi responds to the troll

On Friday, Sonakshi posted several pictures and a video of herself and Zaheer walking around the mosque. Amidst the admiration, one user commented, “Jutton ke saat masjid mai jana bohot barra gunnah hai (Going to the mosque wearing shoes is a very big sin).”

Sonakshi clarified, “Isilye jooton ke saat andar nahi gaye. Dhyan se dekho, masjid ke bahar hi hai hum. Andar jaane se pehle unhone humein joote rakhne ki jagah dikhayi aur utaar diye. Itna toh humein bhi aata hai. Chaliye, ab aage badhiye. (That’s why we didn’t go inside wearing shoes. Look carefully, we’re just outside the mosque. Before going in, they showed us where to keep our shoes, and we took them off. Even we know that much. Now, let’s move on).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Visit to Abu Dhabi

Sonakshi and Zaheer visited Abu Dhabi to promote tourism as part of the Visit Abu Dhabi initiative. Captioning her post, Sonakshi wrote: “Found a little sukoon, right here in Abu Dhabi.”

In the images, Sonakshi donned a green and white printed short kurta with matching pyjamas and a green dupatta covering her head. Zaheer complemented her look in a black shirt and green trousers.

The controversy comes just days after Deepika Padukone faced trolling for wearing a hijab while promoting Abu Dhabi tourism with Ranveer Singh, though fans rallied to defend her.

About Sonakshi and Zaheer

Sonakshi tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 last year, after several years of dating. Their intimate wedding was followed by a celebratory bash at Bastian in Mumbai. Their wedding post read:

“On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it.”

It is believed that Salman Khan introduced the couple at a party, which sparked their relationship.

Upcoming projects

Sonakshi was last seen in Nikita Roy, which released on July 18. She will next appear in the Telugu film Jatadhara alongside Sudheer Babu, Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, and others. The film, directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, is set to release on November 7.