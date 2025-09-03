Singer Rahul Deshpande Announces Separation From Wife Neha After 17 Years

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSinger Rahul Deshpande Announces Separation From Wife Neha After 17 Years

National Award-winning singer Rahul Deshpande announced his amicable separation from his wife, Neha, after 17 years, finalised in September 2024.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
National Award-winning singer Rahul Deshpande has announced that he and his wife, Neha, have mutually decided to part ways after 17 years of marriage. The singer shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post, revealing that their legal separation was amicably finalised in September 2024.

Rahul Deshpande Shares Emotional Note

In his post, Rahul wrote: "Dear friends, each of you has been a meaningful part of my journey in your own way, and that's why I want to share a personal and important update with you. After 17 years of marriage and countless cherished memories, Neha and I have mutually parted ways and continue our lives independently. Our legal separation was amicably finalised in September 2024."

Co-Parenting Their Daughter Renuka

Rahul further shared that he and Neha will continue to co-parent their daughter, Renuka Deshpande, prioritising her well-being above all else.

"I chose to take some time before sharing this update to process the transition privately and to ensure that everything was thoughtfully managed, especially with the best interest of our daughter, Renuka, at heart. She remains my highest priority, and I am committed to co-parenting her with Neha, with unwavering love, support, and stability."

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rahul Deshpande (@rahuldeshpandeofficial)

Respect for Privacy

He concluded his note with a request for privacy and understanding during this transition: "While this marks a new chapter for us as individuals, our bond as parents and the respect we hold for each other remain strong. I truly appreciate your understanding and respect for our privacy and decision during this time. With love and gratitude, Rahul."

About Rahul Deshpande

The 45-year-old singer was honored with the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer for Me Vasantrao (2022). He is also known for songs like Dil Ki Tapish, Apanehi Rang Mein, and Ha Rang Chadhu De.

 

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
