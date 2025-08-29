Watch or Skip? Netizens React To Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited romantic comedy Param Sundari has finally hit theatres, marking the first film pairing of the two stars. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the north-meets-south love story has fans excited to see this fresh jodi on screen.

Early reactions suggest that audiences are thoroughly enjoying the film, with netizens praising its perfect blend of romance and comedy. As the movie kicked off the weekend, viewers flocked to cinemas to catch the much-anticipated release.

PARAM SUNDARI MOVIE REVIEW - FAMILY ENTERTAINER - ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟(3.5 STARS)#ParamSundari is an old-school romantic family entertainer, that rides on tender moments, slice of life elements, strong music, fresh visuals, and a solid chemistry between the leads.



The biggest plus of… pic.twitter.com/WkunE8Kb9q — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) August 29, 2025

Review : #ParamSundari

Congratulations @MaddockFilms, Param Sundari is such a peaceful watch, Perfect screenplay n BGM, beautiful cinematography & spot-on casting. Sid & Janhvi did total justice. Comic relief works well and music is soul of the film ❤️ 4/5#ParamSundariReview pic.twitter.com/sP5Do9mmyH — Sahiil 💕 (@_sahilsharma143) August 29, 2025

Review of Film #ParamSundari

Rating: 1/5*

The film "Param Sundari" falls short in almost every aspect, with the exception of its scenic locations, average music, and decent cinematography. Unfortunately, these positives aren't enough to save the movie from its numerous… — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 29, 2025

#ParamSundariReview: Music & Comedy Soars, but emotions & Story misses he Beat (2.75/5)#ParamSundari is a light hearted, feel-good film. The first half is breezy, fun and packed with comedy, along with great chemistry between #SidharthMalhotra & #JanhviKapoor. The music is the… pic.twitter.com/4u7WZU6Vzf — Movie_Reviews (@MovieReview_Hub) August 29, 2025

#ParamSundari tries to be a fun ride, but ends up pretty flat. The writing stays on a very basic level with only a handful of jokes actually landing. Sid & Jhanvi are decent, the music lifts the mood but beyond that it feels too simple and at times even overboard.



RATING: 2.5/5 pic.twitter.com/2YPntwVjLK — ZeMo (@ZeM6108) August 29, 2025

Every scene engaging, story flows perfectly, dialogues sharp and entertaining. #ParamSundariOutNow pic.twitter.com/5016Cer3aa — Suraj (@SxSuraj_) August 29, 2025

This is a story so unevenly spread across slapstick humor and cheesy meet-cutes that the only redeeming quality left is Sonu Nigam hitting a high note.



My Review of #ParamSundari is up here:https://t.co/gQANHLEC0X — Shikhar Verma (@shikhar2907) August 29, 2025

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, tells the story of a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl, exploring the joys, challenges, and cultural quirks that arise when two very different worlds come together. Originally slated for a July release, the movie was postponed to avoid clashing with Son of Sardaar 2 and is now set to hit theatres on August 29, 2025.

