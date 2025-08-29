Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Watch or Skip? Netizens React To Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited romantic comedy Param Sundari has finally hit theatres, marking the first film pairing of the two stars.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 07:54 PM (IST)
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited romantic comedy Param Sundari has finally hit theatres, marking the first film pairing of the two stars. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the north-meets-south love story has fans excited to see this fresh jodi on screen. 

Early reactions suggest that audiences are thoroughly enjoying the film, with netizens praising its perfect blend of romance and comedy. As the movie kicked off the weekend, viewers flocked to cinemas to catch the much-anticipated release.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, tells the story of a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl, exploring the joys, challenges, and cultural quirks that arise when two very different worlds come together. Originally slated for a July release, the movie was postponed to avoid clashing with Son of Sardaar 2 and is now set to hit theatres on August 29, 2025.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 07:45 PM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor Sidharth Malhotra Param Sundari
