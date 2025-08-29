Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Param Sundari Review: Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor Shine In A Picturesque Yet Familiar Love Story

"Param Sundari" is a visually stunning feel-good film with breathtaking visuals, soulful music, and charming leads (Janhvi Kapoor & Sidharth Malhotra).

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 04:02 PM (IST)
Param Sundari Review: This movie is a visual delight – breathtaking locations, stunning cinematography, soulful music, and, yes, Sidharth Malhotra’s stylish shirts. While one could call it a mix of Chennai Express and 2 States, it still manages to feel refreshing because of its charming presentation.

Watching it almost feels like you’ve taken an expensive Kerala holiday package – except here, you get it all for the price of a movie ticket.

The Story:

The narrative follows Param, a Delhi boy who dreams of investing in a dating app that promises to help people find their soulmates. His father, however, challenges him to first prove that the app works. Param then tests it and is connected to his “soulmate,” a girl from Kochi. What follows is a love story between a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl, with all its cultural contrasts and tender moments.

The Experience:

This is a classic feel-good film. What makes it shine is not so much the novelty of the story – which is fairly predictable – but the way it is told. The breathtaking visuals, vibrant cultural references, and a romantic backdrop against Kerala’s beauty win you over. Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra make a charming pair, and the lush frames feel like they could have been sponsored by Kerala Tourism.

Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran’s cinematography is the heartbeat of the film. The music by Sachin-Jigar adds another soulful layer, ensuring you leave the theater with a smile.

Performances:

Janhvi Kapoor delivers her best performance to date. While her diction had been a talking point after the trailer release, in the film, she completely embraces the cultural essence of Kerala, making any such criticisms irrelevant. At times, she even outshines Sidharth.

Sidharth Malhotra, on his part, looks dashing and plays his role with sincerity. Manjot Singh impresses as Sidharth’s friend, and the supporting cast holds their ground well.

Writing & Direction:

The screenplay and writing are the weaker elements of the film. The story doesn’t break new ground and could have used more layers or dramatic highs. Still, debutant Tushar Jalota’s direction is confident and keeps the narrative engaging.

Music:

Sachin-Jigar’s soundtrack is undoubtedly one of the film’s biggest assets. The songs are soulful and seamlessly integrated into the narrative, while the background score further elevates the emotions on screen.

Verdict:

This film is not about unpredictable twists or groundbreaking storytelling. Instead, it’s about soaking in the beauty of love, culture, music, and the mesmerising Kerala landscapes. It’s the kind of feel-good cinema that refreshes you. If the promise in the trailer was “a North meets South love story,” the film delivers exactly that – with heart.

 

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 04:02 PM (IST)
Embed widget