'That’s The Price You Pay For Honesty': Shruti Haasan Opens Up On Cosmetic Surgery Criticism

Actor and musician Shruti Haasan has never shied away from speaking her mind. In a recent interview, she opened up about personal choices, societal expectations, and the harsh scrutiny women continue to face in the entertainment industry.

Shruti addressed the judgment she encountered after acknowledging her cosmetic procedures, calling out the hypocrisy and double standards that persist even today.

Shruti Haasan Opens Up About Cosmetic Surgery

In an interview with THR India, Shruti said, “When I spoke up, I got comments like, 'oh, yeh to plastic surgery ki dukaan hai' (Oh, she is full of plastic surgery). But I know what and how much I have done, and how much more others have. That's the price you pay for honesty. It is okay. And I never promote it. This is my choice.”

The actor emphasised that her decisions are deeply personal and not intended to influence others. She added that she lives life on her own terms, unshaken by external judgment. "In love, in life, in work, fingers will always be pointed at you for blowing the whistle or speaking the truth or calling something out for what it is. But what a good price to pay," she said, highlighting the importance of authenticity in the face of constant scrutiny.

Shruti’s Latest Project: Coolie

Shruti Haasan is currently enjoying the success of her latest release, Coolie, where she stars opposite superstar Rajinikanth. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action entertainer has created a storm both in India and overseas. Since its release on 14 August, the film has grossed over ₹400 crore globally, cementing its place as one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of the year.

Unlike Lokesh’s Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo, Coolie is a standalone film. The story follows Deva (Rajinikanth) as he uncovers the truth behind the mysterious death of his friend Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj). The film also stars Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir as the antagonists Simon and Dayal, with Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Upendra, and Aamir Khan playing pivotal roles.