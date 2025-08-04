Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who recently clinched his first National Award for the film Jawan, responded to politician and wordsmith Shashi Tharoor’s congratulatory message in trademark style, with a clever play on words and humour that had the internet in splits.

Turning the tables for once, it wasn’t Tharoor who left people diving for the dictionary, it was King Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan's response to Shashi Tharoor's message

Tharoor had kept things simple in his congratulatory post, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “A National Treasure wins a National Award. Congratulations @iamsrk.”

SRK’s witty response? “Thank you for the simple praise Mr Tharoor... would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian...ha ha,” he wrote, tongue firmly in cheek, as fans scrambled to look up the meanings. (For the curious: magniloquent means bombastic in speech, while sesquipedalian refers to long or multi-syllabic words.)

Thank u for the simple praise Mr Tharoor…

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 3, 2025

While Tharoor’s vocabulary often baffles even seasoned English speakers, this time it was the superstar who added new words to everyone’s glossary.

Shah Rukh responds to all congratulatory messages

The actor, who shared the National Award honour with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail, has been in a celebratory mood ever since the awards were announced on Friday. A wave of appreciation has been pouring in for him, and Shah Rukh has been responding warmly to friends and collaborators.

When his wife Gauri Khan congratulated him along with Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar, Shah Rukh playfully responded, “Please brag about me to me when we sit for dinner tonight... thanks for producing the film.”

To his longtime co-star Juhi Chawla, he wrote, “Thank you @iam_juhi... I have learned from the best. You have been an integral part of my journey. Big hugs!!”

Sharing a nostalgic note with close friend Viveck Vaswani, he said, “All started with you. Raju finally ban gaya gentleman.”

And to director Atlee, who helmed Jawan, SRK delivered his trademark high-energy shoutout: “MAAASS, MAASSS MAASSS... Thank you for your vision. Only you could do this... In the next song, we will do more steps. Love u.”

Shah Rukh's message after winning National Awards

On Instagram, the 59-year-old actor shared a video expressing his gratitude: “Namashkar and Adab. Needless to say I am overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility. To be honoured with the National Award is a moment I will cherish for a lifetime.”

He thanked the jury, the Ministry of I&B, and most importantly, his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand.