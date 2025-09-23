The 71st National Film Awards in the capital may have been about honouring cinematic excellence, but one tender moment between Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji had the internet buzzing. As the two longtime co-stars made their way to their seats after receiving the Best Actor and Best Actress honours, Shah Rukh was spotted holding the pallu of Rani’s sari to ensure she walked comfortably—a gesture that instantly went viral.

It was a historic evening for both. After more than 30 years in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan took home his first National Award for Best Actor, recognised for his performance in Jawan. Rani Mukerji, too, received her maiden National Award for her moving role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

The actor’s thoughtful act was captured on video and widely shared across social platforms. Dressed in a sharp black suit paired with a silver brooch and sunglasses, Shah Rukh looked every bit the superstar. Rani, draped in an elegant brown sari, was equally radiant.

Fans swoon online

Social media was soon flooded with reactions. "No one can be a better gentleman than SRK. Every time," one user posted. Another added, “Pure gentleman.” A fan drew parallels to their iconic films, writing, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and KANK nostalgia.” Others kept it simple: “The king for a reason.” One comment summed up the collective sentiment: "Ek hi toh dil hai, kitna bar jeetoge SRK babu (There’s only one heart, how many times will you win it, SRK?).”

The evening also saw Vikrant Massey honoured with the Best Actor award for 12th Fail, sharing the spotlight with Shah Rukh. Meanwhile, Malayalam icon Mohanlal was conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema.

A bond etched in Bollywood history

Shah Rukh and Rani’s enduring on-screen chemistry remains one of Bollywood’s most celebrated. Together, they have headlined some of Hindi cinema’s most beloved films, from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Chalte Chalte, Paheli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Veer Zaara. Their pairings, whether in sweeping romances or poignant dramas, continue to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences.

