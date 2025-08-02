Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera Returns To Screen In Emotional Raksha Bandhan Ad, Watch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera Returns To Screen In Emotional Raksha Bandhan Ad, Watch

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera stars in a Raksha Bandhan ad, impressing fans with his debut role as the ultimate 'bhai' for women in need.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 11:28 AM (IST)

Salman Khan’s longtime bodyguard, Shera—real name Gurmeet Singh Jolly—has made a rare on-screen appearance in a new Raksha Bandhan campaign, and social media can’t stop talking about it. 

Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera Makes Acting Comeback After 14 Years

Known for his towering presence and years of service to the Bollywood superstar, Shera first made a cameo in Khan's 2011 film Bodyguard. Now, 14 years later, he’s back in front of the camera—this time for a heartfelt ad.

The newly released advertisement for Instamart dropped just ahead of Raksha Bandhan and casts Shera in a central role as a protective brother figure to several women. Whether it’s helping someone find an autorickshaw during monsoon showers or shielding another from unwanted attention, Shera plays the dependable 'bhai' with ease.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by THE INDIAN MARKETING SOCIETY (@theindianmarketingsociety)

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera Has Rs 100 Crore Net Worth: Real Name, Salary, & Business Revealed

Fans Praise Shera’s On-Screen Charm

The ad went viral soon after release, being widely shared by fan accounts and marketing pages. The internet was quick to draw comparisons, with some saying Shera resembled cricketer Yuvraj Singh or singer Mika Singh in his latest look. Others chuckled at the clever use of the word “bhai”—a title often associated with Salman Khan himself.

The campaign's punchline cleverly urges viewers to return the favour to their own "bhai" figures by sending a rakhi, making the message both festive and emotionally resonant.

From Bodybuilding to Billboard Fame

Shera has been a staple of Salman Khan’s entourage since 1995 and heads his own security agency, Tiger Security, which has also served international stars, including Justin Bieber during his 2017 Mumbai concert.

Starting out as a bodybuilder, Shera bagged the Mumbai junior title in 1987 and was the runner-up for Mr. Maharashtra Junior in 1988. He transitioned into security in the early ’90s and has since remained one of the most recognisable figures in Bollywood’s shadow circle.

