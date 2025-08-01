Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera Has Rs 100 Crore Net Worth: Real Name, Salary, & Business Revealed

Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera Has Rs 100 Crore Net Worth: Real Name, Salary, & Business Revealed

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera, aka Gurmeet Singh Jolly, reportedly has a net worth of ₹100 crore, thanks to his firm Tiger Security and a ₹15 lakh monthly salary.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 09:24 PM (IST)

For nearly 30 years, Gurmeet Singh Jolly, better known as Shera, has been a towering figure beside Salman Khan, both literally and figuratively. Known for his unwavering loyalty and imposing presence, Shera has been at the Bollywood megastar’s side through thick and thin. But beyond the limelight, Shera has quietly built a fortune of his own, becoming one of India’s wealthiest celebrity bodyguards with an estimated net worth of ₹100 crore.

Shera’s journey: From Keanu Reeves to Salman Khan

Shera’s bond with Salman dates back to 1995, when the actor’s brother Sohail Khan hired him after observing Shera’s work with Hollywood star Keanu Reeves during a visit to India. Recalling the moment, Shera once shared how Sohail told him, “Hey friend, you’ll stay with Bhai, right?” And the rest, as they say, is history.

Shera’s nickname stems from his own security company, Tiger Security, which he established long before he became Salman’s right hand. While he originally wore a turban as a proud Punjabi, he later opted for a cap due to the practicalities of working in public.

Monthly salary from Salman Khan and a booming business

Shera reportedly draws a monthly salary of ₹15 lakh from Salman Khan, that’s nearly ₹2 crore annually. In addition to his salary, Shera enjoys multiple perks from Salman, though the real game-changer in his financial portfolio is Tiger Security. His firm caters to top-tier Bollywood celebrities and high-profile events, generating revenues in crores each year.

In 2024, Shera grabbed headlines for purchasing a Range Rover worth ₹1.4 crore, sparking public curiosity about his income streams.

A gesture that says it all: Salman refused ₹7 crore for Shera

In one of the most telling moments of their bond, Salman Khan once rejected a ₹7 crore offer from a private security company during the promotion of his film Bodyguard in 2011. The offer was for Salman to wear the company’s uniform. Instead, he chose to wear Tiger Security’s uniform, a tribute to the man who has stood by him for decades.

The loyalty between the two goes beyond contracts. It’s a bond rooted in mutual respect, trust, and time-tested friendship, one that continues to thrive as Shera quietly expands his empire behind the scenes.

 

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 09:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shera Net Worth Salman Khan Bodyguard Salary Tiger Security Shera Shera Range Rover Shera And Salman Khan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
MEA Reaffirms India-US Ties Despite Trump’s 25% Tariff: ‘Partnership Anchored In Shared Interests’
MEA Reaffirms India-US Ties Despite Trump’s 25% Tariff: ‘Partnership Anchored In Shared Interests’
India
'Despite Daily Threats...': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge, Calls It 'Baseless'
'Ignore Baseless Allegations': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge
India
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Movies
71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey Best Actor, Rani Mukerji Is Best Actress. Full List
71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey Best Actor, Rani Mukerji Is Best Actress
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget