For nearly 30 years, Gurmeet Singh Jolly, better known as Shera, has been a towering figure beside Salman Khan, both literally and figuratively. Known for his unwavering loyalty and imposing presence, Shera has been at the Bollywood megastar’s side through thick and thin. But beyond the limelight, Shera has quietly built a fortune of his own, becoming one of India’s wealthiest celebrity bodyguards with an estimated net worth of ₹100 crore.

Shera’s journey: From Keanu Reeves to Salman Khan

Shera’s bond with Salman dates back to 1995, when the actor’s brother Sohail Khan hired him after observing Shera’s work with Hollywood star Keanu Reeves during a visit to India. Recalling the moment, Shera once shared how Sohail told him, “Hey friend, you’ll stay with Bhai, right?” And the rest, as they say, is history.

Shera’s nickname stems from his own security company, Tiger Security, which he established long before he became Salman’s right hand. While he originally wore a turban as a proud Punjabi, he later opted for a cap due to the practicalities of working in public.

Monthly salary from Salman Khan and a booming business

Shera reportedly draws a monthly salary of ₹15 lakh from Salman Khan, that’s nearly ₹2 crore annually. In addition to his salary, Shera enjoys multiple perks from Salman, though the real game-changer in his financial portfolio is Tiger Security. His firm caters to top-tier Bollywood celebrities and high-profile events, generating revenues in crores each year.

In 2024, Shera grabbed headlines for purchasing a Range Rover worth ₹1.4 crore, sparking public curiosity about his income streams.

A gesture that says it all: Salman refused ₹7 crore for Shera

In one of the most telling moments of their bond, Salman Khan once rejected a ₹7 crore offer from a private security company during the promotion of his film Bodyguard in 2011. The offer was for Salman to wear the company’s uniform. Instead, he chose to wear Tiger Security’s uniform, a tribute to the man who has stood by him for decades.

The loyalty between the two goes beyond contracts. It’s a bond rooted in mutual respect, trust, and time-tested friendship, one that continues to thrive as Shera quietly expands his empire behind the scenes.