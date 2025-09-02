Salman Khan Goes Barefoot For Ganpati Darshan At Ashish Shelar’s Residence, Watch

Salman Khan marked his presence at Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar’s residence on Monday to offer prayers during Ganpati celebrations. Several videos and pictures of the actor’s visit quickly went viral on social media, showcasing a moment of faith and festivity.

Salman offers prayers at Ganpati Darshan

Dressed casually in a checkered shirt and blue pants, Salman Khan arrived at Shelar’s home with heavy security and a convoy of cars. The actor was seen barefoot as he stood before Lord Ganesha’s idol, offering prayers with folded hands. He also received prasad and tika on his forehead before posing for photographs with the minister. In one of the images, Salman was seen accepting a framed picture from Ashish Shelar as a token of the occasion.

Latest : Bhaijaan #SalmanKhan seeking blessings of lord Ganesha at Bandra West.pic.twitter.com/jHRJRzKmAJ — MASS (@Freak4Salman) September 2, 2025

Sharing glimpses of the actor’s visit, Ashish Shelar took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote in Marathi, “Actor Salman Khan visited our Bandra West Public Ganeshotsav Committee's Ganpati for darshan.” The post garnered wide attention, with fans appreciating the actor’s simplicity and devotion.

This isn’t the first time Salman was seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Just last week, the actor and his family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with heartfelt rituals, music, and dhols. Salman had shared a video on Instagram where each family member carried Bappa in turns before the immersion ceremony, making it a deeply personal celebration for the Khan household.

What’s next for Salman Khan?

On the professional front, Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ action drama Sikandar opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He will soon appear in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan, where he portrays an Indian Army soldier in a story inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. In addition, Salman is currently hosting Bigg Boss 19, which airs on Colors and JioHotstar under the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.”