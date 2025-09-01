‘Every Religion Is Good’: Salim Khan Reflects On Prophet’s Teachings, Hindu Traditions

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s family is known for celebrating festivals with devotion and togetherness, and Ganesh Chaturthi at the Khan household is always a special affair.

Recently, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan, spoke to Free Press Journal about his family’s traditions, their long-standing practice of not eating beef, and his views on Prophet Mohammed’s teachings that emphasize respect for all religions.

Salman Khan's Father Says Family Has Never Had Beef

In the interview, Salim Khan revealed, “From Indore until today, we have never had beef. Beef is eaten by most Muslims as it is the cheapest meat. Some even buy it to feed their pet dogs. But in the teachings of Prophet Mohammed, he has clearly stated that a cow’s milk is a substitute for a mother’s milk and it is a mufid (beneficial) cheez. He has stated that cows should not be killed and that beef is forbidden.”

On Prophet Mohammed’s Teachings and Respect for Religions

Salim Khan further emphasised his belief in the goodness of all religions, saying, “Prophet Mohammed adopted good practices from every religion. For example, eating only halal meat was adopted from the Jews, who call it kosher. He stated that every religion is good and that each one believes in a Supreme Power, just as we do.”

Growing Up with Hindu Traditions

The veteran writer fondly recalled his childhood, where Hindu traditions were seamlessly part of his life. He also spoke about his marriage to Salma Khan (born Sushila Charak), sharing that his family never objected.

Salim Khan married Salma Khan in 1964, and together they are parents to Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, and Arpita Khan. Later, in 1981, he married actress Helen.

Salman Khan’s Recent and Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Salman Khan continues to stay busy with work. He is currently hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 19 and will next be seen in Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China, is presently under production.