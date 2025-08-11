Saiyaara OTT Release: Where To Watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda’s Romantic Blockbuster

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSaiyaara OTT Release: Where To Watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda’s Romantic Blockbuster

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, may hit Netflix on September 12, as hinted by YRF’s Shanoo Sharma.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 06:16 PM (IST)

Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara has not only charmed audiences in theatres but also sparked fresh excitement with a possible OTT premiere date. The film, which introduced newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra, broke the long-standing belief that only superstar-led projects draw crowds. Released on July 18, the love story became a sleeper hit, with many fans watching it multiple times on the big screen.

Shanoo Sharma Sparks Saiyaara OTT Release Speculation

While there has been no formal statement from the producers or cast, YRF’s casting director Shanoo Sharma has reignited buzz by resharing a social media post claiming Saiyaara will arrive on Netflix on September 12. This revelation quickly gained traction among fans eager to revisit the heartwarming romance from the comfort of their homes.

In the comment section of the viral post, fan excitement was palpable. Even Ahaan Panday’s mother, Deanne Panday, joined the conversation by dropping several red heart emojis—fueling hopes that the date is indeed accurate.

ALSO READ: Ahaan Panday Kisses Aneet Padda At Saiyaara Bash; Fans Call It A ‘Krish Kapoor Moment’

About Saiyaara 

The film’s success story is as much about its heartfelt narrative as it is about the chemistry between its debutant leads. Suri’s storytelling, paired with memorable music, helped Saiyaara secure a loyal following. The possible Netflix release would allow a wider audience to discover Krish and Vaani’s love story, further cementing Ahaan and Aneet’s place in Bollywood’s promising new talent pool.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Aditya Chopra’s YRF, Saiyaara has become the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history, earning over ₹500 crore worldwide — including ₹315 crore in India alone.

The ensemble cast features Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Aggarwal, Shaad Randhawa, Shaan Grover, Alam Khan, and Varun Badola. The film now stands as the second-biggest hit of 2025, trailing only behind Chhaava.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
Ahaan Panday Saiyaara Aneet Padda
Embed widget