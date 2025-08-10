Ahaan Panday Kisses Aneet Padda At Saiyaara Bash; Fans Call It A ‘Krish Kapoor Moment’

Mohit Suri’s romantic epic Saiyaara has taken the box office by storm, propelling its lead pair Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda into overnight stardom. While their sizzling on-screen chemistry has already captured the audience’s hearts, a recent viral moment from the film’s success bash has now set social media ablaze giving fans more reason to ship the duo in real life.

Ahaan Panday Kisses Aneet Padda at Success Bash

In a clip from the celebrations, guests, including Aneet were seen singing Saiyaara’s chart-topping title track. As the crowd joined in, Ahaan pulled Aneet closer, hugged her, and planted a kiss on her head. The pair also shared whispers, sparking fan excitement online.

Fans Can’t Keep Calm

The moment sent fans into a frenzy. One X user wrote, "Y’all, I’m not okay! I can’t handle this — screaming, crying, throwing up!" Another gushed, "That’s so cuteeee!!!! Truly mesmerised."

Some even drew parallels to a touching scene from the film. One fan noted, "Ahaan freaking kissed Aneet the Krish Kapoor way," while another swooned, "He literally kissed her forehead in this crowd, need an obsessed boyfriend like Ahaan."

Dating Rumours Gain Momentum

This isn’t the first time the two have made headlines off-screen. Recently, Ahaan and Aneet were spotted shopping together in Mumbai, both wearing masks to keep a low profile. Aneet was also seen accompanying Ahaan to his cousin Ananya Panday’s home for Raksha Bandhan, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Saiyaara: A Record-Breaking Love Story

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Aditya Chopra’s YRF, Saiyaara has emerged as the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history, collecting over ₹500 crore worldwide — ₹315 crore of it in India alone.

The cast also includes Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Aggarwal, Shaad Randhawa, Shaan Grover, Alam Khan, and Varun Badola. The film now ranks as the second-biggest hit of 2025 after Chhaava.

Stars React to the Milestone

Celebrating the ₹500 crore milestone, Ahaan and Aneet expressed gratitude to fans on Instagram. Ahaan dedicated the film’s success to his late grandmother, while Aneet vowed to give her best to every project, admitting she feels nervous about what comes next.