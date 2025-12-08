Rekha Declines Fan’s Selfie At Airport, Internet Calls Her ‘Jaya Bachchan 2.0’

Rekha’s latest public outing turned unexpectedly controversial on Tuesday when a video from Mumbai airport showed the veteran actor declining a fan’s request for a photograph. The clip quickly made its way across social media platforms, sparking criticism and prompting comparisons with actor Jaya Bachchan.

Rekha brushes off fan seeking selfie

In the video, Rekha is seen heading towards the exit gate when a woman stepped forward, phone in hand, in hopes of a selfie. Rekha instantly pushed her away while firmly refusing the request. Moments later, she was seen greeting paparazzi with a smile as she stepped into her car, even pausing briefly to wave at them. Rekha kept it simple in a white top, black pants and a matching shrug.

The video ignited a wave of reactions, with many social media users drawing parallels with Jaya Bachchan, who has often been criticised for her curt behaviour in similar public interactions. One user wrote, “Jaya Bachchan 2.0.” Another commented, “I feel bad for the woman… what was so difficult about spending a few seconds for someone who considers you their fan?” Others echoed similar sentiments, writing, “OMG started acting like Jaya Bachchan” and “Then what's the difference between Jaya and Rekha?”

Celebrity accessibility and scrutiny

Airport sightings have become a fixture in entertainment coverage, often turning into impromptu meet-and-greets. However, the constant expectation for celebrities to be camera-ready and accessible has sparked conversations around boundaries. Not too long ago, Jaya Bachchan openly criticised paparazzi culture, calling it “unprofessional” and admitting she is uncomfortable being photographed.

Rekha’s rare festival appearance

Just days ago, Rekha was widely applauded for her presence at the 2025 Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. The actor attended the restored 4K screening of her iconic film Umrao Jaan. Dressed in an exquisite ivory-gold silk saree, she posed alongside the film’s director Muzaffar Ali, marking one of her increasingly rare appearances on the global stage.