Rasika Dugal Draws A Line At Animal—Internet Draws One Back At Mirzapur

Actor Rasika Dugal found herself at the centre of an online debate after her appearance at the We The Women Asia event in Mumbai. During a conversation on stage, the actor spoke about the kind of projects she refuses to take up — a remark that quickly triggered criticism across social media, with many users pointing out what they viewed as a contradiction in her stance, given her role in Mirzapur.

What Rasika Dugal said at the event

When asked about her non-negotiables while choosing roles, Rasika was clear about the boundaries she draws as an artist. “The things that I won’t do is celebrate misogyny or be part of a propaganda film. I won’t; those things are non-negotiable for me,” she said.

The moderator then posed a direct question — would she decline a film like Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Rasika responded that she would indeed turn it down.

The actor, however, went on to explain that she often portrays characters whose values do not match her own, referencing her popular Mirzapur role. “I would be very happy to play a character whose politics doesn’t sync with mine. And I often do. I mean, I am not Beena Tripathi in real life. I don’t go around killing people and violating men. That’s wildly exciting to me as a performer because then I have to go and understand the mind, which I haven’t understood. That, to me, is why I do what I do.”

Social media pushes back

Her clarification didn’t convince many online. Soon after the video surfaced, X (formerly Twitter) users accused her of holding double standards, comparing her rejection of Animal to her enthusiastic portrayal of Beena Tripathi.

“Prime example of hypocrisy. If I do it's empowerment somebody else does it's misogyny, if I do it's my politics other do it's propaganda,” one user wrote.

Singer Malini Awasthi also joined the conversation, posting, “Coming from someone who played mrs Tripathi in Mirzapur! Hight of double standards!”

Several users argued that Mirzapur itself was steeped in violence and misogyny. “Someone please remind them about mirzapur,” read one comment. Another wondered, “Mirjapur is show full of misogyny! I guess these actors feel pressured to say some dumb woke s**t when ever they get an interview.”

Some even suggested that the series was far more extreme than the film Rasika criticised. “Animal movie is a nursery rhyme compared to the sleaze fest that is Mirzapur. I don’t understand why actors suddenly try to grow a moral compass,” one X user commented. Others questioned the logic behind calling Mirzapur empowering, asking, “Was Mirzapur about women empowerment?”

Background

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, hit theatres in 2023 and has been routinely criticised for its portrayal of women — a recurring concern also raised during the release of his earlier film Kabir Singh (2019).

Mirzapur, created by Karan Anshuman for Prime Video, has completed three seasons since its debut in 2018 and remains one of the platform’s most-watched Indian web series.