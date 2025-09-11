Rashmika Mandanna Ends Vijay Deverakonda Engagement Rumours Once And For All

Rashmika Mandanna made a stunning appearance at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2025 in Dubai, where she turned heads in a champagne-hued saree. While her elegant style was widely praised, it was a sparkling diamond ring on her left hand that drew all the attention. The accessory immediately set off speculation on social media, with many fans convinced that Rashmika and her rumoured partner, Vijay Deverakonda, might have gotten engaged.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Mumbai Spotting Clears the Air

However, Rashmika seems to have put the rumours to rest. The actress was recently photographed in Mumbai while exiting a salon, and this time, the much-talked-about ring was missing. The sighting suggested that the piece of jewellery was simply a part of her Dubai red-carpet look rather than a sign of a real-life milestone.

Rashmika has faced similar questions before. During Pushpa 2 promotions last year, when asked if she would marry someone from the film industry, she cheekily said, “Everyone knows about it,” sparking cheers from the audience and laughter from her co-star Allu Arjun. When further nudged by the host, she teased, “Let’s not delve into that right now. I’ll tell you later, personally.” Her playful response only added to the ongoing buzz around her and Vijay.

Rashmika and Vijay’s Long-Standing Link

The pair first worked together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and later in Dear Comrade (2019). Their chemistry on-screen and off-screen appearances have fueled dating rumours ever since. While neither has officially confirmed the relationship, their frequent holidays and candid moments continue to keep fans guessing.

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Rashmika is keeping busy with an impressive lineup. She will next be seen in the Telugu romantic drama The Girlfriend, Maddock Films’ horror-comedy Thama, and is also reportedly part of a Cocktail sequel. With her rising stardom, Rashmika remains one of the most sought-after names in Indian cinema.