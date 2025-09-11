Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Were Once Asked To Leave A Café In New Zealand. Know Why



Jemimah Rodrigues revealed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were once asked to leave a New Zealand café after a four-hour chat with her and Smriti Mandhana, saying it felt like “long-lost friends.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 05:25 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, one of India’s most admired celebrity couples, are known for keeping their personal life guarded. But a light-hearted revelation by cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has now thrown the spotlight on a funny episode involving the two in New Zealand.

When Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana met Anushka, Virat

During her appearance on The Bombay Journey, a Mashable India YouTube series, Rodrigues recalled how she, along with teammate Smriti Mandhana, ended up chatting with Kohli and Anushka for hours at a café — only to be politely asked to leave by the staff.

Rodrigues shared, “We began talking to Virat after taking his permission. Later, we invited him to a café in the hotel where both the men’s and women’s teams were staying. Anushka was also there. First half an hour we talked about cricket. He actually told Smriti and me that 'you both have the power to change women's cricket, and I can see that happening.’ Then we spoke about life. It felt like a few long-lost friends who met and spoke. The only reason we stopped was because the café staff kicked us out.”

According to Rodrigues, the conversation stretched well beyond four hours, covering everything from batting techniques to life outside cricket. What began as a casual chat turned into a bonding session that none of them realised had gone on so long.

The couple first met during a commercial shoot in 2013, sparking a relationship that culminated in their wedding in Italy in December 2017. They became parents to daughter Vamika in January 2021, followed by the birth of their son Akaay in February 2024. The family has since reportedly moved to London, where they continue to maintain a strict no-photo policy for their children.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 05:25 PM (IST)

