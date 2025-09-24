Rani Mukerji Dedicates First National Award To Late Father, Calls It An Emotional Milestone

Rani Mukerji has described winning her first-ever National Film Award in three decades of acting as one of the most emotional moments of her career. The actress received the Best Actress honour for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway at the 71st National Film Awards, presented by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Ashima Chibber directorial, which released in March 2023, saw Mukerji portray Debika Chatterjee, an Indian mother in Norway fighting an uphill battle against the authorities to reunite with her children.

Rani dedicates National Award to father

In a heartfelt statement, the 47-year-old actress said, “I’m truly overwhelmed to receive my first National Award in my 30-year journey as an actor. This honour means the world to me, and I want to dedicate it to my late father, who always dreamt of this moment for me. I miss him deeply today, and I know it’s his blessing and my mother’s constant strength and inspiration that guided me through the role of Mrs Chatterjee.”

Gratitude to fans and team

Mukerji also extended her thanks to her audience and the people behind the film. “To my incredible fans, thank you for being by my side through every high and low. Your unwavering love and support has been my greatest motivation. I know how much this award means to all of you, and it brings me immense joy and happiness to see how happy you are,” she said.

Acknowledging the efforts of her collaborators, she added, “The entire team of Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway poured their hearts into this powerful story, and I’m deeply grateful to each one of them.”

A tribute to mothers everywhere

Reflecting on the theme of the film, Mukerji described it as “a tribute to all the mothers around the world.” She shared how the role resonated with her personally, saying, “(The film) captures the unbreakable spirit of an immigrant mother, fighting against all odds in a foreign land to protect her child. As a mother myself, this role was incredibly personal. Through this film, we tried to honour the spirit of motherhood and I hope it serves as a reminder of the quiet power women carry within them every single day.”

Mukerji is next set to reprise her tough cop avatar in the third installment of the Mardaani franchise.