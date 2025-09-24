Rani Mukerji Fixes Shah Rukh Khan’s Medal At National Awards, Fans Love It

The 71st National Film Awards in Delhi turned into a memorable evening not just for the winners but also for movie buffs, thanks to a delightful off-stage exchange between Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan's sweet gestures

In a clip now doing the rounds on social media, Shah Rukh is seen struggling to fix his newly won medal, only to be rescued by his long-time friend and co-star Rani. She carefully untangles the ribbon and helps him put it around his neck, sparking wide smiles from both. The sweet gesture has left fans swooning, with many describing the candid moment as “nostalgia served with joy.”

First National Award win for Shah Rukh and Rani

Both Shah Rukh and Rani collected their first-ever National Awards at Tuesday’s ceremony. The two actors, seated beside Vikrant Massey, were captured admiring their medals together. While Rani and Vikrant slipped theirs on effortlessly, Shah Rukh found himself caught up with the ribbon. Rani quickly stepped in, playfully adjusting the medal for him, before turning her phone camera towards him so he could take a look.

Fans react to the video

Social media was flooded with reactions celebrating their bond. One fan wrote, “They are acting like kids. A medal at any age feels different,” while another commented, “Nursery babies are fixing their school i cards.”

Another user gushed, “This reminds me that however famous or rich you become Medal can turn you into a child.” Someone else added, “So cute!!! Like kids na? Earning a medal is such a beautiful feeling.”

Others highlighted the camaraderie between the two. “That is called friendship,” read one remark, while another noted, “Achievements always hits different at any age.”

Bollywood’s beloved duo

Over the years, Shah Rukh and Rani have created some of Bollywood’s most cherished screen moments with films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chalte Chalte, Paheli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Veer-Zaara. Beyond the silver screen, the two share a warm personal friendship, which was evident yet again at the ceremony.

Highlights from National Awards ceremony

This year’s awards also honored Shah Rukh with Best Actor for Atlee’s Jawan and Rani with Best Actress for Ashima Chibber’s Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor title with Shah Rukh for his performance in 12th Fail.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Mohanlal was celebrated with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognizing his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema since his debut in 1980. The Malayalam superstar, who has also acted in other Indian languages including Hindi, received a standing ovation.