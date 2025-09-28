Ranbir Kapoor Marks 43rd Birthday With Video Message, Daughter Raha Makes An Adorable Cameo

Ranbir Kapoor turned 43 on Sunday, and while the actor usually keeps away from the online spotlight, fans were in for a treat when a rare video message surfaced on his birthday. The clip, shared through his lifestyle brand Arks on Instagram, showed the actor speaking directly to his admirers with warmth and humility — and featured an unexpected, heart-melting moment when his daughter Raha’s voice was heard in the background.

Ranbir Kapoor's message for his fans

In the short video, Ranbir expressed his gratitude for the love showered on him. “Hi, I want to take this moment to say thank you to all of you for all the love and wishes coming to me on my birthday. I’m 43 years old today. As you can see, a lot of greys in my beard, it keeps increasing year by year. But a lot of gratitude in my heart for my family, for my friends, for my work, and mostly for all of you guys. Thank you so much for your time. You make me feel so special,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ranbir kapoor (@ranbirkapooronline)

Raha's special appearance in the video

The tender sound of little Raha calling out in the background instantly struck a chord with fans, giving the video a personal, never-seen-before charm. Known for fiercely guarding his private life, Ranbir offering this candid glimpse into his world left his followers pleasantly surprised.

Reports suggest that Ranbir, along with his family, had taken a brief holiday and returned to Mumbai earlier in the day on a private jet. Since the actor doesn’t maintain any official social media handles, this video appearance made the moment even more special for his admirers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

His mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, also marked the occasion by sharing a family picture featuring herself, Ranbir, and Alia Bhatt. Alongside the snapshot, she wrote, “Happy birthday my love. So grateful and blessed to have you.”

What’s next for Ranbir Kapoor?

Professionally, Ranbir is gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-talked-about Love & War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Slated for a March 20 release next year, the film draws inspiration from Raj Kapoor’s timeless classic Sangam, weaving a love triangle against the backdrop of war.

He is also preparing to headline Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana, portraying Lord Ram opposite Sai Pallavi’s Sita and Yash’s Raavan. The first installment of the epic saga is expected to arrive in theatres around Diwali next year.